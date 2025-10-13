Shannon Sharpe accuses Kevin Stefanski of sabotaging Shedeur Sanders' career fearing Baker Mayfield-esque rise elsewhere

Kevin Stefanski's Cleveland Browns suffered a 23-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2025 season on Sunday. It was Cleveland's fifth defeat in six games, and the second straight loss since Dillon Gabriel took over as the team's starting quarterback.

A few weeks ago, the Browns announced they would start Gabriel instead of veteran Joe Flacco, who was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Flacco's trade also bumped Shedeur Sanders as the Browns' QB2.

Amid the Browns' poor run, NFL legend Shannon Sharpe has seemingly accused Stefanski of sabotaging Sanders' career, suggesting that the rookie could dominate the league in the future at a different franchise, similar to Baker Mayfield.

"Cleveland, if you can't develop a quarterback, why do you care if he (Sanders) goes somewhere else, if somebody puts the time into him and develops him?" Sharpe said on his "Nightcap" show on Sunday. "Y'all didn't want Baker. You said you wanted a grown-up. Okay, he had to go through a lot of detours. But he eventually got to a place that let him be him."

Sharpe also criticized the Browns after it was reported that the team is fearful of Sanders potentially developing into a better player elsewhere.

"But why do you care? You're not trying to develop him (Sanders)," Sharpe said. "He leaves (or) you release him. He goes somewhere else. They put the time in, and they develop it. They give them an opportunity. Why do you care?"

The Browns took Sanders with the No. 144 pick in this year's NFL draft. Sanders was the second QB they picked after taking Gabriel at No. 94.

Kevin Stefanski's Cleveland Browns will face the Miami Dolphins in Week 7 of the 2025 season

NFL: Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski - Source: Imagn

Kevin Stefanski's Browns will face the Miami Dolphins (1-5) in Week 7 of the season on Sunday. The game will commence at 1 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Dolphins' only win this season came against the New York Jets in Week 3. The Jets are still the only team in the league without a win.

