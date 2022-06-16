“He believes he’s done nothing wrong” - Shannon Sharpe alleges that Deshaun Watson is baffled by motivation for victims’ lawsuits

Deshaun Watson's name has seen a fall from grace in the wake of a sea of allegations against him since early 2021. According to 247 Sports and as widely reported, the quarterback was recently asked about the allegations at a press conference this week. He denied any truth behind the roughly 26 accusations of sexual misconduct.

One NFL analyst broke down his statement and took a deep dive into the quarterback's mind. Speaking on Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe expressed an unflinching demeanor, ultimately speculating that the quarterback was genuinely lost as to why the victims were so hurt. Here's how he put it:

"I'm not surprised. He's maintained his innocence throughout this process. And he continued to do that yesterday. And people say, 'Why don't he just apologize?' [but] apologizing will mean some level of guilt."

Peter Pattakos @peterpattakos After months of slanted coverage bashing Deshaun Watson, Florio/PFT reporting today on a "leak" of what his very compelling argument would be in appealing any suspension. Seems they might be bracing for no suspension to be issued with this pre-emptive explanation of why. #Browns After months of slanted coverage bashing Deshaun Watson, Florio/PFT reporting today on a "leak" of what his very compelling argument would be in appealing any suspension. Seems they might be bracing for no suspension to be issued with this pre-emptive explanation of why. #Browns https://t.co/1UbfE4rDqg

Sharpe continued, explaining why apologizing could ruin the Browns signal caller's case:

"And the last thing you want to do [is apologize.] Because we're going to track [that] right into court and say 'this man apologized.' 'Well, Mr. Watson, what were you apologizing for?' So you have to maintain [your innocence]. I didn't hear anything yesterday that says 'he's guilty' or 'he's innocent.'"

Hayden Grove @H_Grove



Said too: “Bake’s my guy. I like Bake. Great person.” Jadeveon Clowney said this is the first time that the offense has played a role in his free agency. Said he was going to follow Deshaun Watson wherever he was going to go.Said too: “Bake’s my guy. I like Bake. Great person.” #Browns Jadeveon Clowney said this is the first time that the offense has played a role in his free agency. Said he was going to follow Deshaun Watson wherever he was going to go. Said too: “Bake’s my guy. I like Bake. Great person.” #Browns

This led to his speculation as to what the quarterback was thinking:

"He just maintained this has been his stance from the very beginning, that 'I'm innocent of what they're saying I've done.' Now, it is hard for me to believe that... In Deshaun Watson's mind, he believes that he's done nothing wrong. I believe that in his heart of hearts, he believes he's done nothing wrong."

Deshaun Watson's financial growth

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Between the first allegations in early 2021 and the most recent ones in June 2022, the quarterback has not played a single down in the NFL. However, he's found his way to a new team with a superior roster and a monumental pay raise.

The Houston Texans initially drafted Watson in 2017. After four seasons, the final of which ended with a 4-12 record, the quarterback decided he wanted out. Around the same time, the slew of accusations inundated the quarterback. Over the course of 2021, he missed the 2021 season while fighting the accusations.

Meanwhile, teams around the league noted the quarterback's 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in the 2020 season with interest. Teams were set up to get him as soon as his legal status was known. After the criminal charges were thrown out earlier this year, he was able to find a new home.

He landed with the Cleveland Browns, earning a massive new deal that dwarfed his rookie contract. According to Spotrac, the signal-caller moved from a four-year, roughly $14 million deal to a four-year, $230 million deal with every penny fully guaranteed. When will he play his first snap for the team? With the NFL investigation and civil lawsuits still ongoing, the answer remains unclear.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Undisputed and Sportskeeda H/T.

