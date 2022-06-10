Shannon Sharpe doesn't believe Colin Kaepernick can perform at a high level in the NFL anymore

Colin Kaepernick will find it hard to pick up where he left off should an NFL team come calling, according to NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. Kaepernick has not been sighted in the league since 2016 after taking a knee during the national anthem in protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

The free agent did have a workout with the Raiders and was said to have impressed them, but so far, no deal has come the 34-year-old's way.

Raiders QB "I've loved my time with him, I think he's a great guy. He's been great to be around... competing against him"Raiders QB Derek Carr gives his thoughts on the Raiders hosting Colin Kaepernick for a workout almost two weeks ago "I've loved my time with him, I think he's a great guy. He's been great to be around... competing against him" Raiders QB Derek Carr gives his thoughts on the Raiders hosting Colin Kaepernick for a workout almost two weeks ago https://t.co/9rVWZCARou

Shannon Sharpe believes that, even if Kaepernick does get a chance, it is going to be hard to play at the level required for the NFL simply because he has been out of the game for so long.

Sharpe said:

"And so for me, it's just hard. I mean, people, you need to understand. Professional athletes normally do not get to sit around, do absolutely nothing in that profession, and just come back and pick back where they left off. Hell, even Michael Phelps, when he took that time off, he wasn't the same swimmer. And he only took off 16-18 months."

Sharpe added:

"Imagine Michael Phelps taking off an entire Olympic calendar and Olympics and then coming back and saying, 'Okay, yeah, I'm back in the pool. I'm gonna pick right back where I left off. It doesn't work like that. Even the most skilled physician askew and professional, Skip, there are limitations."

Will Colin Kaepernick get another NFL chance?

The workout with the Raiders was a step in the right direction, but as many pointed out, Las Vegas simply offered him the chance to workout. They didn't guarantee him a roster spot.

After years of nothing from all 32 NFL teams, the Raiders have, at least, shown interest in the 34-year-old. Perhaps, that will have a flow-on effect and another team might invite him for a workout.

Derek Carr stated that he would welcome the franchise adding the former 49ers star and it would help the team as well. Kaepernick has been to a Super Bowl and NFC Championship games, so he knows what it takes to get to the penultimate game of the season.

Tashan Reed @tashanreed Derek Carr said he knows Colin Kaepernick from their time playing in the same conference in college and endorsed the #Raiders giving him a workout. Derek Carr said he knows Colin Kaepernick from their time playing in the same conference in college and endorsed the #Raiders giving him a workout.

However, as Sharpe stated, after being out of the game for so long, it will take time for the 34-year-old to get up to speed and teams simply might not want to wait.

The Raiders took the first step, and although nothing came of it, could other teams follow suit and Kaepernick be back in the NFL? It doesn't seem as farfetched now.

