"He lost his career" - Shannon Sharpe believes Colin Kaepernick sacrificed his career for the right thing

Colin Kaepernick has not been sighted in the NFL since 2016. The 34-year-old is currently a free agent and is still working out, hoping an NFL team will give him another chance.

In 2016, Kaepernick famously took a knee during the US national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial injustice. Since then, he has not been seen in the league.

Fox Sports Undisputed co-host and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe stated that the 34-year-old essentially lost his career for what he believed in.

Sharpe said:

"Look, I wish someone would have given it really legitimately given Kap an opportunity. When you say you know after this happened, but you and I we talked about it Skip. Nobody is talking about this subject more than Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed. I defy you to find something I agree and we both were in agreement it’s not going to happen.

Sharpe added:

"You see how the oldest spoke... Jerry Jones was defiant, John Mara, a lot of owners were defiant... were very upset that he took this thing. And you dragging some of our other players along with you. No, no, no. will inspire change. We'll get rid of hate. Love one another. But you started this. You're gonna pay the ultimate price for this. This is martyr . He lost... his career because of what he believed in."

Colin Kaepernick still hopeful of NFL return

Colin Kaepernick NFL Workout

Still a free agent, the 34-year-old continues the push for an NFL return. He regularly posts workout videos via his social media, throwing to receivers, including Seattle Seahawk Tyler Lockett.

His talent is evident, as while in the league, he took the San Francisco 49ers to three NFC Championship games and was a throw away from winning a Super Bowl. However, he needs a team to take a chance.

If a team did sign the 34-year-old, it would likely be as a backup. Despite being out of the league for six years, Kaepernick would still offer something valuable to a franchise's quarterback room.

Several teams could do with the former 49ers star, as finding a good backup quarterback is hard. Whether he finds his way back into the league remains to be seen, but it won't be from a lack of trying.

