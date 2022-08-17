Shannon Sharpe believes any team that signs Antonio Brown would be stupid

Antonio Brown is considered damaged goods by many in NFL circles. This is so after his walkout on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game against the New York Jets this past January. He also had sour ends to his tenures with both the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders.

Brown has incurred felony charges of burglary and battery after an incident involving a moving truck driver. Not to forget, he also had a league suspension as he allegedly "misrepresented his vaccine status" under the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Unsurprisingly then, Undisputed with Skip and Shannon co-host Shannon Sharpe believes that Brown has played his last game as a professional footballer in the NFL.

Brown is currently aiming to make a comeback attempt. But he has set a condition, that he won't have surgery until he has signed on the dotted line with someone. Sharpe questioned what team would be stupid enough to add him given that condition:

"What about what AB said? I'm not having surgery till I sign with a team. What team would be stupid enough to sign Antonio Brown and then him have surgery? I mean, I'm just curious."

Jake Crain @JakeCrain_ Is Antonio Brown the football version of Kanye West? Is Antonio Brown the football version of Kanye West?

Sharpe pointed out that Brown's prior talks of retiring could be held against him in negotiations:

"Does he realize that, like there is recording mechanism now that, when you say things, we can go back and (play them back). Maybe you said, you and your agent said (that) you needed surgery immediately, that it would be career threatening.

"You said you weren't having surgery unless you signed with a team. When you signed with a team, that's when you have surgery. You just said three, four days ago (that) you were retiring."

Antonio Brown has interest in joining the Cowboys

At this point, after a full-length album that features famous names from all over the rap game, it's hard to tell if Antonio Brown still has interest in an NFL career. Or, if he is just milking his own celebrity to stay relevant.

Either way, Brown seemingly let the world know of his interest in joining the Dallas Cowboys when he said to TMZ - 'Hey, tell Jerry Jones to call me'.

Whether or not Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants to deal with a difficult character like Brown isn't yet clear. But there certainly is an opening on Dallas' depth chart for the coming season.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram @startelegram This is not the Terrell Owens situation, Jerry Jones should ignore overtures from Antonio Brown to join Cowboys star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dal… This is not the Terrell Owens situation, Jerry Jones should ignore overtures from Antonio Brown to join Cowboys star-telegram.com/sports/nfl/dal…

Amari Cooper is now a member of the Cleveland Browns, Michael Gallup’s torn ACL is still not completely healed, and James Washington might be out for two months due to a foot injury. Is that enough to create an opening for Brown? Only time will tell.

