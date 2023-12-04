Shannon Sharpe blames Chiefs WR room after Patrick Mahomes team's loss on SNF: "Can't overcome these mediocre receivers"

Patrick Mahomes came up just short in a comeback bid on Sunday Night Football. His team never led and his Hail Mary pass hit the ground to seal a 27-19 loss. Shannon Sharpe believes the loss isn't isn't necessarily his fault.

Despite tossing one interception late in the fourth quarter that led to a field goal, Sharpe's issues lie with Mahomes' pass catchers this season. He said on his show with Chad Ochocinco:

"Even the greatness of Patrick Mahomes, he can't overcome these mediocre receivers... Pat Mahomes won the MVP. They won the Super Bowl without Tyreek. But I think that mistake that you make it sometimes you're like okay, we're straight. Nah Nah Nah."

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl and Mahomes secured an MVP after trading away Tyreek Hill. Sharpe believes that led the Chiefs to think they could get away with not giving Mahomes top tier wide receivers.

He said that they easily could have signed DeAndre Hopkins, a player who would undoubtedly be an improvement on their current wide receiver room:

"A guy that can beat man coverage consistently because you're asking too much. And I know Pat Mahomes is great. But Ocho, you're asking him an awful lot to make chicken salad out of that chicken stuff he got going on."

The Chiefs slipped to 8-4 with the loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Patrick Mahomes has a much-maligned wide receiver room

Despite earning eight wins, the Kansas City Chiefs could be better than that if their pass-catchers had been better. They lead the league in drops, which is a startling fact when one considers who is throwing them the ball.

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs have struggled

Drops led to a pick six and failed to get them into field goal range in a one-point loss to the Detroit Lions. They reared their ugly head again when Marquez Valdez-Scantling dropped a surefire touchdown to win the game over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs are still leading the AFC West and are a game back for the number one seed overall, but they could have the first-round bye secured with stronger performance from wide receivers and tight ends.