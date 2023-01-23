Shannon Sharpe has been known to criticize the Dallas Cowboys if he feels it's warranted. Dallas' season came to an abrupt end following their 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. The 49ers' defense completely dominated them and made life tough for Dak Prescott and company.

Expectations were once again high for 'America's Team,' but they crumbled under the pressure and failed to reach the NFC Championship Game. Sharpe felt the situation warranted some criticism and he went off on the team after their performance against the 49ers.

Here's what Shannon Sharpe said about Dallas after their loss:

"I want to talk about those stinking, lousy, miserable Cowboys. As I told y'all, all your love, the Cowboys would do Cowboys things. There's a seven-year body of work on Dak Prescott. He is inconsistent. He can be great like he was at Tampa, and he can be downright pathetic like he was today."

Sharpe continued:

"All you do is call me a hater. But I see in the age of social media, when somebody tells the truth. You label it as hating, okay, well, I'm a hater. I told you as the games get bigger they will fold like a banquet chair at the end of the night."

He added:

"You're never gonna be the same, those 90’s teams are done. Start talking about what you're used to be, because this is what you'll never be."

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Unc Shannon sharpe reaction to cowboys loss to the 49ers got me crying!!! Skip bayless you’re in trouble tomorrow Unc Shannon sharpe reaction to cowboys loss to the 49ers got me crying!!! Skip bayless you’re in trouble tomorrow 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/3l6xGsfdaz

Shannon Sharpe is certainly right as currently, it seems like the glory days are way behind Dallas. They continuously disappoint on the biggest occasions and have become a laughing stock among fans in the league.

The last time they played in the NFC Championship Game, Deion Sanders was still a part of their squad. Nobody knows what Jerry Jones can do to make this team a Super Bowl contender, and a big offseason awaits them.

Is Dak Prescott the right QB for Dallas Cowboys?

Dak Prescott: NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Following a great performance in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wildcard Round, Dak Prescott had a terrible game against the 49ers.

Against San Francisco, Prescott completed 23/37 of his passes for 206 yards. He had two passing touchdowns and two huge interceptions.

FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook True or False? 🧐



The Cowboys should trade Dak Prescott this offseason. True or False? 🧐The Cowboys should trade Dak Prescott this offseason. https://t.co/0wcF9TRA4K

He has already played seven years in the league, and it doesn't seem like he can take Dallas to the Super Bowl. Although he will almost certainly return as the QB next season, the franchise may look to draft a young talent for the quarterback position in the not-too-distant future.

