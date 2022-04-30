"Why would Davante Adams trust a proven liar with an uncertain future?" - Shannon Sharpe blasts Packers' Aaron Rodgers for take on former receiver leaving for Raiders

The Green Bay Packers traded away star receiver Davante Adams back on March 17. Since then, many have wondered what would have been on the team's mind when trading the All-Pro receiver to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Aaron Rodgers can be included in that list of people. The four-time NFL MVP recently spoke about his favorite receiver being traded away, and Shannon Sharpe, co-host of the FOX show Undisputed, did not take kindly to the words the future Hall of Fame quarterback said.

Sharpe said on Undisputed:

"Why are you talking now? Davante Adams was traded on March 18. Now you pick the night of the draft, the day of the draft to make these comments? Second of all, why would Davante Adams trust a proven liar with an uncertain future? Aaron said, 'I discussed with Davante about my future and where I was headed.' Do you mean just like you discussed the vaccine? So, Davante is saying, 'You want me to tie my next five or six years to you?'"

Sharpe continued speaking on why Adams had every right to leave the Packers:

"When you wake up one morning on the wrong side of the bed and say, 'Well, I'm done. I'm upset with the Packers because somebody said something that I didn't like. And third of all, for the last two years, I've been the best receiver in football, and I've asked on several occasions to rework my contract. And you said, no, no, no, no. But what do you do for Aaron Rodgers? You took years off his contract and gave him more money.'"

Sharpe is never one to hold his tongue, and that proved to be right with his sentiments about Aaron Rodgers. Adams has been at the top of his profession for years as a receiver, and the Packers chose to pay for their quarterback, who will turn 39 years of age in the middle of next season.

The team will now focus on replacing Adams and getting better at competing once again to bring the Lombard Trophy home.

Will the Green Bay Packers take a receiver tonight on the second day of the NFL Draft?

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst at the NFL Combine

Round one of the 2022 NFL Draft was on Thursday night. Many expected Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst to select a receiver to help Aaron Rodgers in the absence of Davante Adams.

In the draft, the Packers had two picks (No. 22 and No. 28). They used them to select two defensive players from the University of Georgia: linebacker Quay Walker and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt.

One can argue that the picks were justified because the two players came from a Georgia Bulldogs national championship team that placed a record five defensive players in the first round of the draft, which is a record.

So Walker and Wyatt have been battle-tested from their days of playing against the best in the SEC. But the picks are also a good fit as the team lost star edge rusher Za'Darius Smith to the Minnesota Vikings.

Without Adams, Green Bay is in desperate need of a receiver. Could they have taken one with one of their first-round picks on Thursday? The answer is yes. But perhaps the team has a better plan in place.

As for round two, which begins later on Friday, there are still viable options for the position, such as George Pickens from the University of Georgia and John Metchie from the University of Alabama.

Tune in to the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday to find out if the Packers select a receiver with nine more picks.

