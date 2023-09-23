Shannon Sharpe breaks silence on getting ignored by paparazzi for Selena Gomez during interview

One moment you are at the top, and the next moment, you are not. Shannon Sharpe getting upstaged by Selena Gomez was as apt a description of the previous line as one can find.

The former NFL player, a Hall-of-Famer tight end and a three-time Super Bowl champion, said in a recent interview about being ignored by the paparazzi for Selena Gomez. Apart his sporting credentials, he's also an eloquent speaker on many topics. So, seeing him in the limelight is not surprising.

However, when Gomez came through, the cameras and interviewers left him behind and chased the singer. They kept up with her until she got in the car. It was only when she was off the scene that they returned with an apology to the former footballer, who looked understandably caustic.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He has now come out and agreed that it was a natural reaction and that he, too, would have asked for a photograph with her had he known it was Selena Gomez. Shannon Sharpe is quite the fan himself by the looks of it.

Expand Tweet

Shannon Sharpe knows the difference between entertainers like Selena Gomez and footballers like him

Shannon Sharpe has often spoken about understanding the difference between sports and entertainment, and he knows that singers command a wider attention. One example that he came up with, for the entirety of last season, was when talking about Russell Wilson's declining performances with the Denver Broncos.

The former Broncos great was frustrated with not only their quarterback not performing but occupying a station separate from his teammates. He had said at the time that WIlson having a personal office and parking space was a distraction. He contended that other players seeing you as claiming to be better in the building but not doing it on the field on gameday is counter-productive.

When Sean Payton was hired to take over as the coach, the former NFL player repeated similar points. He had also acknowledged that the kind of exclusivity the Denver quarterback was demanding was more in line with an entertainer, like his wife Ciara.

While discussing the matter over the course of the season, Sharpe had agreed that entertainers occupy a different stratosphere in terms of their reach.

Now, with him being ignored in the middle of an interview for Gomez, he knows firsthand how much different footballers are to cultural sensations like the latter. However, it did not seem to bother him too much, as it looks like he's a Selena Gomez fan, too.