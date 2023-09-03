Shannon Sharpe broke his silence on Skip Bayless and his departure from Undisputed. Speaking on his podcast, Club Shay Shay with current First Take co-host Stephen A. Smith, he acknowledged that some things had gone sour at the end. But he thanked the current FS1 host for giving him the opportunity to succeed. He said,

"It's not often that someone can give you that opportunity. And I've said this several times, for me, I cannot let six months ruin six and a half good years. Because sometimes people are willing to throw everything away for one mistake, or one bad comment or one something like this. And even though that was all we were supposed to get."

Tabitha Brown spurred Shannon Sharpe to leave Skip Bayless

Shannon Sharpe revealed that actress Tabitha Brown had been the reason why he got the courage to move on from Skip Bayless and Undisputed. It is clear that he was already having his doubts after some less-than-ideal exchanges with his former sparring partners. At times, things had got personal beyond healthy sports debate.

The actress told him that she had a divine revelation that things were going to be alright with Shannon Sharpe even if he went in a different route to Skip Bayless. The former NFL tight end recounted,

"About four more months ago, I had Tabitha Brown, she had no idea this was going on. So, we wrapped the interview... We took our mics off, and she leans in close to me. She said, 'I had a dream last night. God told me, it's gonna be okay for you to go ahead and do what you need to do'. She says it's gonna be different. But you need to go on your own."

It is clear that the former Super Bowl winner was agonizing over the decision for some time but was unsure if that was the right thing to do. He took her intervention as the sign that it was time to move on. He added,

"Once she told me that, I was at peace. Because I'm racking my brain. I'm like, 'What did I do? Did I say something? Did I offend somebody? I mean, I think I'm doing a great job'. She said, be at peace with it."

And so it came to pass. Shannon Shapre joined Stephen A. Smith on First Take, while Undisputed has Skip Bayless with Richard Sherman, Michael Irvin, Keyshawn Johson and Rachel Nichols, among others. The broadcasting landscape was permanently altered.