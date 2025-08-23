Shannon Sharpe calls out Bengals for making Boomer Esiason pay for hotel & flights for Ring of Honor ceremony

The Bengals will officially induct two more players into the Ring of Honor in late October this year. And the invitations to other former athletes were forwarded this week, including ex-quarterback Boomer Esiason, who was not happy about the setup.

Ad

While speaking on the radio this Friday, he revealed the franchise had only sent him two tickets for the Bengals - Jets game on October 26, and the members had to take care of their expenses from their own pockets, including the flight tickets and hotel charges.

Not a great way to treat the legends, especially when they are already in the Ring of Honor. This news instantly went viral, with experts like Shannon Sharpe coming forward to share their opinions.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He raised the issue on his NightCap podcast, where he was accompanied by former Bengals star Chad Johnson. Sharpe mocked Johnson by saying that he had played for two organizations, the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos but none of the teams had shown such pettiness while greeting their former players.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I played for two teams. I played for the Ravens, I played for the Broncos. Anytime they have an Alumni Weekend, they have somebody being honored, somebody's going into the ring of fame, somebody's getting their Hall of Fame ring.

Ad

Ad

"They will bring the alumni back, pay for them to come back, and put them up at no cost. They will have suits so the players can go in there and have a good time. But not the Bengals,” Sharpe said while taking a jab at Johnson. [Timestamp - 1:00]

Chad Johnson defends Cincinnati Bengals’ gesture towards Boomer Esiason

The veteran star who played for over 10 years with the Bengals claimed that he never had a bad experience with the team. He also added that he had attended the events with Boomer Esiason in the past and was accommodated very well.

Ad

“We sit in the suits. I don't know what Boomer is talking about. I went into the Ring of Honor with Boomer, those that are part of the Ring of Honor. You sit in the suites and don't sit in the stand. As far as room and board goes. I'm not sure how that works. I always stay at the AC hotel,” Johnson said.

Ad

Sharpe countered Ocho, asking him whether he paid for the accommodation or was offered it by the team; the former WR refused to answer and dodged the question.

This October, offensive lineman Dave Lapham and defensive star Lemar Parrish will enter the Bengals’ Ring of Honor as the 11th and 12th inductees.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.