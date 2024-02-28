Justin Fields recently unfollowed the Chicago Bears on Instagram, and it fueled the speculations of the quarterback leaving the franchise.

The Bears have the first overall pick in the upcoming draft and are expected to draft Caleb Williams. As a result, there's a widespread belief that Fields will not play in Chicago next season.

Fields later clarified that he just unfollowed the franchise's account on Instagram, as he was going on vacation and didn't want to see football-related stuff on his timeline.

Shannon Sharpe was not happy with what Fields said. He called out the quarterback and told him to not use social media if he wanted to cut off football-related stuff. On an episode of Nightcap, Sharpe said:

“If you are tired of seeing something on social media, guess what you do? Get your a** off social media!”

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson also gave his views on the situation and claimed that the Atlanta Falcons would be a great fit for Fields:

“I think the best fit for Justin Fields would be in Atlanta. It would be a beautiful relationship between him and Kyle Pitts and Drake London and Bijan Robinson.”

So far, the Bears have not made a decision regarding the first overall pick, buy in the coming weeks, if they tend to use their draft pick, they could part ways with Justin Fields.

Justin Fields is an ideal quarterback for the Falcons

Justin Fields: Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

Last season, the Falcons ended with a 7-10 record and missed the playoffs. Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke were unable to establish themselves as the franchise quarterback, so the team is now looking for a new quarterback.

Justin Fields is an ideal quarterback option, as his play style suits them. With other skill players like Drake London, Bijan Robinson and Drake Pitts around him, Fields could blossom into a great quarterback.

There's no guarantee that the Falcons will trade for Fields because they may draft a new quarterback, but given the current situation, the Bears quarterback will likely end up in Atlanta.

Last season, Fields threw for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games with a passer rating of 86.3. He also rushed for 657 yards and four touchdowns on 124 carries.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Nightcap and H/T Sportskeeda.