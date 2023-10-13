The Stefon Diggs experience in the calendar year of 2023 has been marked by drama. Earlier this offseason, analysts were convinced that the wide receiver wanted out from Buffalo after missing practice. However, the wide receiver is still with the team but now appears to be overtly unhappy after slamming a Microsoft Surface tablet on the ground in Week 5.

Shannon Sharpe called out the tantrum on "First Take" on Friday:

"To show up in front of 80,000 in attendance and the millions of people that are watching on television, that is unacceptable behavior. And Stefon. I kind of played the game and I was okay, too. So, no, I don't agree with that behavior, bro. [00:01:04]"

Sharpe had been appearing on the show on Monday and Tuesday, but the retired Broncos tight end made an appearance on Friday in relief of Stephen A. Smith. This was his first appearance on the program under those circumstances.

Bills WR Stefon Diggs vents frustration despite dominating 2023 season

Stefon Diggs at Buffalo Bills v Washington Commanders

The Bills wide receiver may have had his worst outburst since joining the team after the 2019 season. However, the outburst came in what was his fourth game of at least 100 yards this season. In the Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he had more receiving yards (121) than in any other game this year.

However, his best game came against the Miami Dolphins, when he had six catches for 120 yards and three touchdowns. The tantrum on the sideline came just one week after that game.

Stefon Diggs on pace for career-best stats

Stefon Diggs at Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

The wide receiver has had 39 catches for 520 yards and five touchdowns. At his current pace, he will set career-best numbers in the number of catches, total receiving yards and total touchdowns. If he keeps pace, he'll end the year with 132 catches for 1,768 yards and 17 touchdowns.

To date, his record for catches is 127, his record for receiving yards is 1,535 and his record for receiving touchdowns is 11. As such, one can only wonder what could motivate the receiver to pull a "Tom Brady" and slam down a Microsoft Surface tablet while on pace for a career year.

One thing is for certain: the star of the Minnesota Miracle needs a different performance in this Week's tilt against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

