Shannon Sharpe reckons moving on from Cam Newton was not the right step for the Patriots

Cam Newton's sudden exit from the New England Patriots was a surprise to most of the NFL. Some expected Newton to lose the starting job to Mac Jones at the end of August, but very few expected the once Super Bowl-caliber star to be out on the street. Of those who did, no one could have expected him to be without a job going into October.

Many said moving on from Cam Newton was correct, but Shannon Sharpe said the move was a mistake. Tweeting while watching the first chunk of the game, Sharpe said that "Newton could be doing a better job" than Jones right now.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe I might be the only one, but I feel very comfortable in saying, Cam Newton could be doing a better job than what Mac is doing currently.

Was it too early for the Patriots to move on from Cam Newton?

The writing was on the wall for Cam Newton as soon as Roger Goodell announced the Patriots' Mac Jones pick in the 2021 NFL draft. However, how long he was going to stick around was based on how he was playing, how Jones was playing, and what Bill Belichick thought about the situation.

Many expected Newton to start at least some of 2021, as Tom Brady initially sat behind Drew Bledsoe. That is not how it went. Despite completing eight of nine passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in a 35-0 preseason beat down of the Philadelphia Eagles, Newton was cut from the team just a couple of weeks later.

This indicates that Belichick approached the situation with a "future first" mindset. Belichick opted to get the rookie quarterback into the lineup as early as possible instead of going with the veteran who has hit his ceiling. While Mac Jones was inferior due to limited experience, he had a higher rate of return than Newton.

Essentially, Belichick sees Jones as someone who can only get better and Newton as someone who can only maintain or get worse. This is why Belichick decided to give the starting job to Cam Newton. That said, why did Belichick cut Newton?

The real reason why the Patriots released Cam Newton

Belichick cut Newton to keep any temptation at bay. If Jones had a bad day, it would be tempting to switch back to Newton and Belichick would also have to field questions from the media about it. By cutting Newton, he guaranteed that Jones would have the entire season to learn and get better.

So when Shannon Sharpe and others question what the Patriots are doing with Jones, the Patriots' hands are tied because Newton isn't on the team. At the same time, if Belichick sees Jones has a bad day, he won't be tempted to overreact and put Newton in the game.

Had Newton been on the roster when Jones threw three interceptions against the Saints, Newton may have been the quarterback to take on Brady this week. While the boost may have created a better shot to win now, it would have hurt the Patriots' Super Bowl hopes down the stretch and over the next several years.

Essentially, Shannon Sharpe asked why the Patriots are choosing to win later by starting the rookie now instead of rolling with the veteran for another year. However, the Patriots see Newton as a danger to their long-term success since he's good enough to win just enough to stick around but not enough to win a Super Bowl. Mac Jones may win a Super Bowl with the Patriots one day.

The Patriots are taking their chances now to see the payoff later.

