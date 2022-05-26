Shannon Sharpe claims Browns players prefer Deshaun Watson over Baker Mayfield as QB1

The Cleveland Browns made a franchise-altering decision this offseason by signing former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to a record-breaking five-year, $230 million deal.

Trade compensation still to be finalized with the Deshaun Watson plans to waive his no-trade clause to the #Browns , sources tell me and @TomPelissero . Yes, the Browns!!Trade compensation still to be finalized with the #Texans , but Watson has made his choice: He expects to go to Cleveland. Deshaun Watson plans to waive his no-trade clause to the #Browns, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Yes, the Browns!!Trade compensation still to be finalized with the #Texans, but Watson has made his choice: He expects to go to Cleveland. Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

Browns star running back Nick Chubb recently spoke glowingly about Mayfield, referring to him as his friend and supporting him in his next endeavor, wherever that may be.

Shannon Sharpe, co-host of the FOX Sports One show Undisputed, chimed in to give his take on why Cleveland players still prefer Deshaun Watson as their quarterback over Baker Mayfield:

"If you poll everyone in the locker room, they feel that Deshaun Watson gives them a better chance to reach their ultimate destination than Baker Mayfield."

He went on:

"I'm not saying people dislike Baker Mayfield. But at the end of the day, this is a business and I want to be surrounded by guys that give me the best opportunity to win."

He then said:

"We can still be friends off the field. But on the field, I want the best 11 on offense. I want the best 11 on defense. I want the best 11 special teams player. I want those guys to play, friend or not."

It hasn't been all bad for the Browns' former number one overall pick. During the offseason, the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield's alma mater, honored him during their spring game with the unveiling of a statue in his likeness.

It remains unclear as to where the quarterback will be playing next season, with some reports still linking him to the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers.

Can Deshaun Watson lead the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs in 2022?

Cleveland Browns OTAs

Despite all the negative press that Baker Mayfield receives, he got the Browns back to the NFL playoffs in 2020 for the first time since 2002.

The pressure is now on Watson to deliver consistent playoff appearances for Cleveland. The journey begins as soon as he touches the football field as the starting quarterback in the regular season.

For Watson, there is a lot of speculation about when he will play his first game due to his ongoing legal situation. Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by 22 women.

A grand jury did not indict the quarterback on criminal charges, but there is currently a trial for civil lawsuits against him. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently announced that the league is "wrapping up" its own internal investigation into the matter.

There could well be a suspension handed down by the NFL. The league can institute punishment despite the findings of any criminal or civil case. On the field, whether or not Cleveland can get back to the playoffs next season could widely depend on how many games their starting quarterback misses.

If Roger Goodell's words are accurate, Cleveland fans can hope to have an answer to this question sooner rather than later.

