Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson's recent comments have drawn the ire of three-time Super Bowl winner Shannon Sharpe.

In an interview with Essence, the 35-year-old Wilson took credit for several African American quarterbacks who had succeeded in the league, including Patrick Mahomes. Wilson said:

“For me to be able to go to back-to-back Super Bowls, and win one of them, I think opened up a lot of doors. Now you see guys like Patrick Mahomes who won it; it's really just us so far, but there's more to come.”

Even though fans across the league had a lot to say about Wilson and his thought process. Shannon Sharpe did not hold back either on his recent episode of the Nightcap podcast. He said:

“Russell Wilson says he opened doors for black quarterbacks. Wow! Anyway, so much for what Bill Williams did okay, but anyway, Shack Harris & Marlin Briscoe. ... Okay, so what role does Doug Williams play? Yes, the first African American quarterback to actually get to and win the Super Bowl and win the MVP. What about Joe Gilliam? So what did Marlin Briscoe do? So they opened no doors? It was you.”

The co-host of the podcast, Chad Johnson, also chimed in with a measured take. Johnson said:

“You have to give credit where credit is due for those that paved the way before you came.”

Not the first rodeo for Shannon Sharpe on Russell Wilson

Earlier this year, Russell Wilson was cut from their roster by the Denver Broncos. And while the world felt sympathetic towards Wilson. Sharpe's thoughts went on a different trajectory. Sharpe compared Wilson to a fine woman but single.

"He's on the market," Sharpe said (via ESPN's First Take). "No matter how fine a chick is, no matter how many Birkin bags or Chanel purses she has, if she's on the market, what does that tell you?"

Sharpe was criticized by many for this bizarre take on the QB before being signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.