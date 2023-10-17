Shannon Sharpe clears air on viral make up pictures of HOF TE on ESPN after social media "concern"

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has become a household name, making it easy for him to find a job in sports media. Not long after he left FS1’s Undisputed, a show he did with Skip Bayless for seven years, he joined ESPN’s First Take. His Club Shay Shay podcast also continues to strive.

But viewers complained about Sharpe's makeup in a recent episode of his sports debate show with Stephen A. Smith. Those who saw how the former NFL tight end looked called for the ouster of his makeup artist. However, the former Savannah State standout took the high road amid this incident.

Shannon Sharpe chooses to focus on his blessed life following his makeup mishap.

Viewers noticed Sharpe’s odd facial shade during a recent episode of First Take. A parody account bearing his name shared a photo from the show and added the caption:

“I’m sorry but they did unc Shannon sharpe wrong af on first take today man smh got him looking like Randy Jackson 😩😩😩”

But Shannon Sharpe chose to pay no attention to his register on television. That’s why he commented on other tweets that criticized his appearance. One Twitter user said:

“that poor girl is finished”

To which the three-time Super Bowl champion replied:

“No she isn’t. She’ll get better with my makeup. Isn’t the end of the world”

Another football fan mentioned:

“You looked like Juwanna Mann”

For those unaware, Juwanna Mann is a 2002 sports comedy movie starring Miguel A. Nuñez, Vivica A. Fox, and R&B artist Ginuwine. The film is about basketball star Jamal Jeffries dressed in drag to join a professional women’s league.

Despite that comment, the five-time All-Pro responded:

“I’ll live and still extremely blessed”

Sharpe finished the discussion by tweeting:

“Appreciate the concern over my makeup this morning on @FirstTake. This was her 1st time doing my makeup and it was a little heavy. My appearance is important not as important as my takes. Hopefully, the takes were gr8 as usual. #LipSparringChamp #BestDressed #Espn”

What’s essential is that Shannon Sharpe delivered hot takes at ESPN’s debate table. He does his job excellently while building his following, even if he’s no longer playing in the league.

Shannon Sharpe’s NFL career

Sharpe’s NFL journey reflects why he works hard and is grateful for every opportunity. In an NFL Films presentation, former Denver Broncos head coach Dan Reeves didn’t even know what position he would play. He said Sharpe was too slow to be a wide receiver and too small to be an offensive lineman.

Hence, the former seventh-round pick played tight end; the rest is history. He helped the Broncos win Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII while becoming a seven-time Pro Bowler. Shannon Sharpe earned one more Super Bowl with the 2000 Baltimore Ravens and had one more Pro Bowl selection.

After his brief stint in Baltimore, he returned to Denver for two more seasons before retiring in 2003. Aside from being a Pro Football Hall of Famer, he still holds the record for most receiving yards by a tight end in a game with 214.