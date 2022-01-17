"A group of underperforming bums" - Shannon Sharpe rips into Dallas Cowboys for yet another humiliating playoff defeat

Another year, another great Dallas Cowboys season cut short in the playoffs. After 18 weeks of work, the Cowboys season lasted just one game longer than a team with a top pick in the NFL Draft.

Former Broncos tight end and host of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe, likely watched the game with a smile on his face. Based on his comments on the show the following day, one could guess he also had a good laugh.

One of the core topics of the show centers around Skip Bayless' favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. Over the last few seasons, Shannon Sharpe has done everything in his power to convince Bayless that his team is not as good as Bayless says they are. At the end of another disappointing season, Sharpe unloaded a statement of vilification on Skip Bayless.

"The Cowboys are exactly who I thought they were: some underperforming bums, they're bums, Skip Bayless, you know, and this hurt," Sharpe said. "I know this would hurt you more than anything. Because at no point in time since you and I have been doing this show. Have you felt more confident in your stinking, lousy, good but nothing [team]. And you're going home after what you thought was a promising season. [They] are who we thought they were."

Will the Dallas Cowboys' disappointment lead to Mike McCarthy's end?

Mike McCarthy's addition was lauded by fans as the final piece to the puzzle. They had the quarterback and the receivers, the tight ends, the running backs and the defense. They just needed a veteran coach to push them over the edge in January. However, after two years with McCarthy, the Cowboys looked as moribund as ever during their loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Coming into the game, the team had home-field advantage and more wins than the 49ers. Dallas fans would argue their team had much more talent. As far as playoff games go, the best teams walk into this situation and take care of business. Instead, Dallas once again faceplanted in January.

As such, as the sun rises one day after the defeat, so too does the need for Dallas to go in a new direction with their head coach. It feels like the team is going to make a move. If not, they could be locking themselves into the same result at the end of 2022. Will McCarthy be the scapegoat?

