"Jerry Jones is not letting that happen" - Shannon Sharpe doesn't see Dallas having any other NFL team apart from Cowboys

According to NFL Hall of Famer and analyst Shannon Sharpe, Dallas will not have another NFL team outside the Dallas Cowboys. On the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed, Sharpe said that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't letting another franchise into the city of Dallas while saying the city itself is not New York City:

"Zero. Jerry Jones is not letting that happen. What we've seen from the NFL is that they went back to instead of expanding once they went to Jacksonville, and once they went to Carolina. What we saw is them go back to cities that had lost their franchises. We saw them go back to Houston. We saw them go back to Cleveland. They ended up putting a team back in Baltimore. The likelihood of them going to a city that's already (up). And in Dallas. This is not L.A. In L.A., you have 40 million people. And Dallas is not New York."

Sharpe’s comments are in response to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's tweet explaining why the city is deserving of another franchise.

Johnson wrote:

“The answer is Dallas. Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 @NFL teams better than LA or NY.”

Mayor Eric Johnson @Johnson4Dallas NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS If the NFL announced a new expansion team, what city do you think most deserves it? If the NFL announced a new expansion team, what city do you think most deserves it? The answer is Dallas. Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 @NFL teams better than LA or NY. twitter.com/nfloncbs/statu… The answer is Dallas. Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 @NFL teams better than LA or NY. twitter.com/nfloncbs/statu…

Johnson’s plan is for this possible expansion team to play in the city, not split AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with the Cowboys.

Is Shannon Sharpe right about Jerry Jones?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Jones has owned the Cowboys since 1989. It was the only franchise in Texas when the Houston Oilers moved to Tennessee to become the Tennessee Titans in 1996. In 2002, the Houston Texans were the latest franchise to join the NFL.

For another NFL franchise in the city, Jones and his voice could make a second NFL team a reality. Jones has the right to accept or reject any team in Frisco, Texas, or their territorial market rights, including Dallas-Fort Worth. The Cowboys practice building is also situated in Frisco.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball "Not one single person in the Dallas area would root for the other team" - Cowboys fans react to mayor's latest comments about NFL franchise expansion dlvr.it/SQ4Yk6 "Not one single person in the Dallas area would root for the other team" - Cowboys fans react to mayor's latest comments about NFL franchise expansion dlvr.it/SQ4Yk6

That being said, it’s tough to imagine Jones indeed signing off on another team in that region. Is Sharpe correct in his assessment that the Cowboys won't let this happen? We’ll see how this all plays out, as it’s all hypothetical at this point.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Dallas get another franchise besides the Cowboys? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht