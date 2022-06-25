"I don't believe Baker grew up in the offseason" - Shannon Sharpe has doubts about the maturity level of Browns' QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is likely awaiting to hear whether or not he will be a member of the Cleveland Browns or be traded to another team.

One of the sticking points for the Browns wanting to part ways with Mayfield was his level of maturity. Also, signing quarterback Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract was part of it.

Shannon Sharpe, co-host of the FOX Sports One show Undisputed, does not believe that the former Heisman Trophy winner has matured enough as a starting quarterback.

Here's what Sharpe had to say about the matter on Undisputed:

"You've heard it, and you kind of brush it off that maybe that's sour grapes are sour apples or whatever the term you want to use. But I do think that Baker has some growing up to do, especially playing that position, and Cleveland said they want an adult all along. I don't believe Baker grew up in the offseason." - Shannon Sharpe, Undisputed

There have been several rumors pertaining to the Browns’ quarterback’s next destination. NFL reporter Josina Anderson has previously reported that the Seahawks still have a strong interest in the former Oklahoma Sooners standout.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson I’m told the #Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source. I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing. I’m told the #Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source. I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing.

Can Baker Mayfield salvage his career with another NFL team?

The question remains as to how the team will eventually divorce from their first overall selection of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Browns quarterback has found a way to keep himself in the crosshairs of the media. As well as fans after he criticized fans of the franchise earlier this year in a podcast interview.

TSN @TSN_Sports



: @ynk_podcast Baker Mayfield speaks on criticism from fans Baker Mayfield speaks on criticism from fans 😳🎥: @ynk_podcast https://t.co/uYi1sDsmCU

Despite much of the nationwide vitrol, Mayfield is indeed more than viable as a quarterback in the NFL. Just two seasons ago, he led the Browns to the Divisional Round of the 2020 playoffs, where they lost a close game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers are the two teams that are rumored to have interest in the Browns' signal-caller. They could possibly pencil in the Browns quarterback as the starter.

The Seahawks currently have Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason on their roster. Meanwhile, the Panthers are with Sam Darnold, Philip Walker, and rookie Matt Corral from Ole Miss.

Mayfield is much more proven than any of the names previously mentioned. His presence would likely be a welcome addition...at least on the field.

