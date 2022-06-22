"Don't know if he has the desire to train like Tom Brady" - Shannon Sharpe explains why he believes Rob Gronkowski will not return to NFL

The NFL will be without one less superstar player after Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski decided to call it a career by announcing his retirement on Tuesday via Twitter.

Several believe that Gronk will return to the NFL, especially if his best friend Tom Brady needs him at any point during the season.

But Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, co-host of the FOX Sports One show Undisputed, believes that Gronkowski has seen his last days on the football field.

Here's what Sharpe had to say about the matter on Undisputed:

"I know Gronk loves the game of football. I know he loves being around his teammates, but there's so much more that goes into it. I don't know if he has the desire to train like Tom Brady. Tom loves studying. Tom loves to go out there in the backyard and throw it and go through the process of getting ready to play the game of football."

Sharpe may have a point, as Gronkowski has suffered numerous injuries throughout his 11-year career. The self-proclaimed party animal can now look to enjoy his life post-retirement if he holds up his end of the bargain and does not return.

Has the NFL seen the last of Rob Gronkowski?

If Rob Gronkowski elects to remain retired, he will likely enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame in five years.

However, many do not expect that to happen. So is there anything, including a call from Tom Brady, that could lure Gronk out of retirement and back to the Gulf Coast to play in Tampa?

The answer to that question will widely depend on who you are asking. Shannon Sharpe, who is a Hall of Fame tight end himself, believes that Gronk does not feel like putting in the time and training it takes to continue to play in the NFL at an elite level.

Then, there are others, such as Drew Rosenhaus, Gronkowski's agent, that believe that there is a great chance the league will see the former All-Pro tight end on the field once again.

Here's what Rosenhaus told Pro Football Talk via text message:

“In my opinion he isn’t done. I wouldn't be surprised to see him come back down the road.”

Rosenhaus doubled down on his stance after saying this to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

“It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call. This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.”

Only time (or injuries) will tell if Gronkowski will once again roam the NFL sidelines for the Buccaneers.

