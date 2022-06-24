Shannon Sharpe explains what Seahawks will demand from the Browns to take Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is still waiting to see what lies ahead for him, regarding his football career. After the Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson, their former number one pick made it clear that he wasn’t happy about the situation and wanted out of town as soon as possible.

As the offseason continued, Mayfield’s possible landing spots seemed to dry up and reports suggested that the two most likely teams, the Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks, were sticking with what they had. Now, however, both teams may be back in the race, with Seattle showing the most interest.

Shannon Sharpe laid out what he believes the Seahawks would demand before they would be willing make the trade and bring Mayfield to Seattle.

“It tells you that we want Baker Mayfield. We believe Baker Mayfield is better than the three quarterbacks that we have currently on our roster. So, we really want Cleveland because we know you have got to get up off of him, we want you guys to foot the lion’s share of the bill."

Sharpe also used a dining-out metaphor to explain how the deal would need to go down.

"It’s like, Skip, you go out to eat, and when it comes time to settle the bill, then everybody start talking about ‘Man, I ain’t had but one drink and a wing’. Bro, come on now, don’t do that. You was sitting here eating and have a good time, and now you want to separate it. Cleveland said, ‘Hey come on, Seattle, don’t do that. You want the man, then go ahead and pick up the tab.’”

Sharpe ended by saying the Seahawks would be more likely to push the deal through if the Browns picked up the majority of the money Mayfield is still due. The Browns, however, want the numbers to be flipped so that they pay out as little as possible.

Mayfield, at this point, may be happy to go anywhere that isn't Cleveland

If a deal can’t be reached, there’s a chance Mayfield could be cut by the Browns. Some, including Sharpe’s co-host Skip Bayless, believe teams are quietly biding their time for this to happen, so they get out of paying for anything at all.

With a passing game that includes Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, the Seahawks would probably be a great fit for Mayfield. But the signal caller will, no doubt, be happy wherever he ends up, as long as he sees Cleveland in his rearview mirror.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far