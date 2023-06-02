Shannon Sharpe has yet to address rumors of a breakup with Skip Bayless after reports of his impending departure from Undisputed. On the show today, both co-hosts wore the mask of professionalism as they discussed the upcoming NBA finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat. They were courteous with disagreements left to matters of sport and not personality.

However, underneath the veneer, Shannon Sharpe's social media activity has indicated that not all is well between the two. The Hall-of-Fame tight end has gone on a slew of liking tweets that are antagonistic towards Skip Bayless ever since the latest reports came to light.

His initial reactions were to tweets that said that the posters were going to follow the former NFL player to wherever he goes. They reinforced the point that it was because of him that they watched the show and not his co-host.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The next couple of tweets Shannon Sharpe liked took direct aim at Skip Bayless. One of them said that while the latter was supportive of the former initially, over the last few years the dynamic has changed as the NFL great has carved his own path in broadcasting and media. He even endorsed a tweet that gave credence to the idea that FOX was retaining his co-host over him.

The latest tweet, though, which he liked was the one that cleared all doubts, though. In it, the original poster mentioned that Sharpe was superior to Bayless, and referred to Skip as a "piece of sh*t."

Screenshot of liked tweets

Screenshot of liked tweets

Screenshot of liked tweets

What next for Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless?

While none of them have formally commented on the upcoming split, and both were cordial towards one another, the fact that they have not denied the reports is as good as a confirmation we can have. They will be at different places in a few weeks.

There have been rumors that Shannon Sharpe will join ESPN. There are rumors that Stephen A. Smith is looking to bring him back there and Pat McAfee, who himself recently joined ESPN, is actively recruiting him.

On the other hand, Pat McAfee's emergence on ESPN could mean that Max Kellerman could be out at the 2-3 PM slot. He was earlier on First Take with Stephen A. Smith before being forced out. He may now be again looking for a new opportunity, which might potentially arise once the former NFL star leaves behind Skip Bayless alone on Undisputed.

The merry-go-round is expected to go on from some days with new look shows likely all over the place.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes