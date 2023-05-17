Why is Pat McAfee joining ESPN? Possible reasons for ditching $120M FanDuel deal explored

Pat McAfee's surprising departure from FanDuel to join ESPN, even with a substantial $120 million four-year deal left on the table, raises questions about his motivations.

Why would he choose to make this move now and leave behind such a significant amount of money? Furthermore, some worry that his irreverent and free-spirited style may be stifled in the more controlled environment of Disney-owned ESPN, where he may have to tone down his swearing.

There are a few indications, though, why Pat McAfee might prefer going to ESPN despite all appearances. We look at some of them.

Pat McAfee and ESPN starting to make sense

Firstly, as a former NFL player, it's likely that he wants to align himself with the biggest broadcasting brand, and ESPN offers him a prominent slot on their YouTube operations, which is a tempting opportunity.

There have been indications for some time that all was not well between Pat McAfee and FanDuel. He was notably absent from their Super Bowl ad, even though kicking was a central theme, and he may have felt unsupported during Brett Favre's lawsuit against him and his show. These incidents may have influenced his decision to seek a new path.

Also, as per reports, Pat McAfee will receive an eight-figure salary from ESPN, which should help alleviate any financial losses incurred from leaving FanDuel. Despite potentially having to curb his profanity, McAfee will retain ownership of his team and can maintain the essence of his unique brand of entertainment.

Since retiring from the NFL, McAfee has displayed an unwavering drive to pursue his passions, even if it means leaving guaranteed money behind. This was evident when he walked away from a $6 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 to pursue a career in media.

He initially partnered with Barstool Sports before launching his own show, which was later picked up by FanDuel. Joining ESPN seems to be the next natural step for him in his quest to reach even greater heights.

Another personal reason for his move could be related to his recent fatherhood. McAfee and his wife recently had a baby, and if he needs to take a step back from the show, he likely wants to ensure that it can continue in his absence while maintaining the format he has worked hard to create. ESPN's vast resources and potential willingness to grant him creative freedom even when he's not on screen may have been appealing in this regard.

While McAfee had recently denied rumors of joining ESPN, his decision appears to have been made impulsively. FanDuel clearly valued his presence, but McAfee's ambition and desire for bigger platforms led him to make this unexpected move.

But he has now reported to be taking his show to ESPN, despite fears from fans that he may sell out, especially given Disney's recent firing spree. However, it seems that he has his own reasons for taking this decision and will be hoping to make it grand, as he always has.

