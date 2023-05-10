Pat McAfee addressed rumors that he will be taking his show to ESPN after ditching FanDuel. He left little doubt, as he poured cold water over the speculations.

McAfee said that he was surprised by people reacting and calling him a sellout. He admitted to being surprised and almost caught off guard by the reports.

Pat McAfee clarified that he is at peace with his life the way it is right now. He mentioned how he is enjoying time with his young daughter in a way to express his serenity in comparison to all the rumblings of change that he is hearing about.

He said,

"So there's speculatory reports happening. And then the immediate follow up from the speculayory reports is this f**king guy sold out. Gonna ruin his show. What's he doing? Why is everybody so mad at me right now? What did I do?"

The reason he said that they are not going to change is because they are hard-headed in keeping the show the way it is. He elaborated,

"And then I looked at my baby girl, and she pooped. I cleaned her diaper, and it was good. So life is good, man. The rumblings though, let's remember. Just that. Just rumblings. Can we please remind the people that we are too dumb to change?"

Pat McAfee did acknolwedge, though, that he understood why the conversation was taking place. But he asked people to hold on to their comments and react to actual news instead of unconfirmed speculation. He said,

"But I understand that. It's a part of the conversation now. It's like, hey, this isn't going to work. Because I'll be excited to see how people react though to the actual news. As opposed to potential rumblings."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



We are too dumb to change There's some rumblings about this particular progrum on the internet right now..We are too dumb to change #PMSLive There's some rumblings about this particular progrum on the internet right now..We are too dumb to change #PMSLive https://t.co/blXKONK6P1

What are the rumors that Pat McAfee is adressing here?

It was reported that Pat McAfee is looking to exit his FanDuel deal to take his shown on to ESPN. In 2021, he signed 4-year, $120 million deal that gave him $30 million per year with the flexibility of opting out after three years.

ESPN, of course, being one of the top sports networks in the country, was always going to be linked to his show. The show has become a football staple in the last couple of seasons.

JPAFootball @jasrifootball



Pat McAfee’s show has quickly become one of the best sports programs and it only makes sense that he goes to a network such as… 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: ESPN has emerged as the leading candidate to be Pat McAfee's new home once he exits his $120M deal with FanDuel, per @AndrewMarchand Pat McAfee’s show has quickly become one of the best sports programs and it only makes sense that he goes to a network such as… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: ESPN has emerged as the leading candidate to be Pat McAfee's new home once he exits his $120M deal with FanDuel, per @AndrewMarchand Pat McAfee’s show has quickly become one of the best sports programs and it only makes sense that he goes to a network such as… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/dIKdvsPgQI

However, he has now poured cold water on that possibility by saying that he values the way the show is right now and the independence that it brings. For any further reports, one assumes, the only way to find out will be to keep tuning-in to his program.

