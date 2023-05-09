Why is Pat McAfee leaving FanDuel? Aaron Rodgers' fav host tipped to land biggest move yet

Former Indianapolis Colts' punter Pat McAfee has become a fan favoirte among sports related podcasts and online shows.

"The Pat McAfee Show," which airs on YouTube, is currently under contract with FanDuel on a massive deal that is worth $120 million. But, the former punter who is now also an analyst for ESPN's College GameDay, could be considering walking away from that contract.

The former Colts punter could be considering a move to ESPN, though he nor the broadcast netwrok have commented on the reports.

Accoridng to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the host could agree to take a smaller contract than the $30 million a year he currently makes. Pat McAfee garnered speculation about a possible contract with ESPN and their parent company Disney, when he Tweeted that he had a business meeting with CEO Bob Iger.

On Monday, he confirmed that he was 'up to something' but that he wouldn't be able to divulge any information for about ten days. But, that it could end up being the biggest thing to happen to the show.

According to Marchand, the Disney Upfronts, which is where the company talks about new projects, is scheduled to take place on May 16.

ESPN knows that the show will bring in an audience as it has done for the last few years. Which likely means that it will remain airing on YouTube and possibly air a shorter version on one of the ESPN channels.

Is J.J. Watt joing "The Pat McAfee Show?"

J.J. Watt recently retired from the National Football League and has some new endeavors in the works. One which he announced last week that he and his wife Kealia are now part of the ownership group for Burnley FC.

Front Office Sports @FOS First Take announced that JJ Watt was becoming the co-host of the Pat McAfee Show.



Except, he’s not.

First Take announced that JJ Watt was becoming the co-host of the Pat McAfee Show.Except, he’s not.https://t.co/B1xiwHHxP1

Last week, while appearing as a guest on ESPN's "First Take," the show believed that they were breaking news about Watt. However, that ended up being untrue. Co-host Molly Qerim, announced in front of the former defensive end that he would be the new co-host of "The Pat McAfee Show."

“You have a lot of exciting new projects, beyond being a new dad. You’ll be the new co-host of The Pat McAfee Show.”- Molly Qerim

While everyone began to congratulate Watt, he looked puzzled and questioned the statement. He went on to say that while that would be a great opportunity, it wasn't true.

"Am I? “Oh, that would be great, but No. Did you send me a contract that I’m unaware of? This is great for television.” - J.J. Watt

It's unclear where Qerim and those behing-the-scenes at "First Take" found that information, but they obviosuly didn't check it first.

