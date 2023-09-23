Shannon Sharpe opened up on his departure from Undisputed with Skip Bayless, highlighting the moment things started to go south. The former NFL player felt disrespected by his former co-host on certain things and said that he felt the need to escalate it.

Sharpe said that he and Skip Bayless had a conversation that included the Executive Vice President of FOX network Charlie Dixon. The legendary tight end conveyed his feelings to the management that he was not going to sit there and be disrespected.

"Me, Skip and Charlie, we had a conversation. And I think I conveyed my point fairly well. No matter how much longer I was on the show, how much longer I was gonna be at FS1, that level of disrespect wouldn't be tolerated."

He also revealed the depth of his frustration on the matter. Sharpe did not hang back in the conversation to hear Bayless' reply or anyone else's. He just said what he wanted to and walked away. In a way, it was metaphorical to his actual departure from Undisputed. He said:

"I said my piece and I got up and walked out. I don't really think there was anything else to discuss or have a discussion. It had already been said, I just wanted to say my piece. And I moved on."

Which Undisputed moment with Skip Bayless is Shannon Sharpe referred to?

Towards the end of his time on Undisputed, it was clear to viewers that Shannon Sharpe's patience with Skip Bayless was wearing thin.

There was the infamous Damar Hamlin situation, where the former NFL player did not turn up the next day and when he did later on, his co-host cut through his monologue.

While that was referenced in the video above, the incident that's being referred to above is related to Tom Brady. They were talking about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Bayless used that to say that Sharpe's analysis might not be the best, as his career achievements were overshadowed by Brady's.

It was clearly one of the lowest points of their partnership, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end has confirmed that.

However, as he said, Sharpe continued gracefully with the show that day after the incident and kept it professional through his tenure right until the very end. Nevertheless, it was clearly a point when much of their relationship changed and led to the fraying of their camaraderie.