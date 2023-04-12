A couple of years ago, LeBron James revealed that he received two proposals to play as a tight end in the NFL when the NBA was facing a lockout in 2011. One was from the Dallas Cowboys and the other from the Seattle Seahawks. The reveal was made during the 2021 season's Week 3's Manningcast.

We can only speculate on how LeBron would've fared in the NFL, especially as the NBA ended its lockout on Christmas Day. As a result, Miami Heat, the team where James played back then, finished the season as the champions. But Shannon Sharpe is 100 percent sure it would not have gone well.

During his appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by the Kelce brothers, Sharpe was asked if an NBA player could be effective in the NFL and vice-versa. LeBron James' example was brought up. Sharpe was adamant it would never work.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Hell no! He don’t know how to get out of press. They gonna press him, you’d be foolish not to press him, because he is going to jump over the top of you and catch it."

LeBron James and Shannon Sharpe are friends

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers

The NBA star backed up the former tight end when he was involved in a discussion with some players from the Memphis Grizzlies back in January. Sharpe, who's a noted Los Angeles Lakers fan, had to be separated before the situation escalated.

Sharpe and Ja Morant's father had to be separated during the spat. Other players who argued with the former tight end included Steven Adams and Dillon Brooks. After discussions, both guys hugged it out during the third quarter and everything was fine.

Los Angeles closed out a tough 122-121 win that night. The day after, James posted a picture of Sharpe on his Instagram:

The incident did not go unnoticed. A reporter asked Shannon Sharpe what led to the spat and the current host for Fox Sports' Undisputed gave his version of the events:

"He started to come at me and I said, 'You don't want these problems,'" Sharpe told McMenamin. "And then Ja came out of nowhere, talking. He definitely didn't want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn't want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don't let these fools fool you now."

If you use any of the quotes, please credit Manningcast, New Heights, and h/t Sportskeeda

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes