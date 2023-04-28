Heading into the NFL draft, many pointed to the Arizona Cardinals' potential trade situation and speculated about who might emerge at the spot. Most assumed a quarterback-needy team to make the plunge, but no one expected a top-two draft pick to return into the top five. However, that's what the Houston Texans did.

Shannon Sharpe graded the move on Undisputed, managing to bring up Deshaun Watson in the process:

"I like what they [Texans] did. I gave them an A because they needed the quarterback. Got it. They needed a premium, a defensive player. Deshaun Watson is paying dividends for them again because they were able to parlay some of those picks that they got from Deshaun in turning into Will Anderson Jr."

Heading into the season, the Cleveland Browns quarterback failed to impress in his late-season action in 2022. Fans (and the quarterback himself) are hoping that was the floor of the era and not the ceiling.

In the NFL, anything is possible, and Watson could just as easily sink as explode. To avoid a collision course with the top of the 2024 NFL Draft, he will need to do the latter.

In his limited time in 2022, he threw for seven touchdowns and five interceptions. The Browns went 3-3, but most surmise it was not because of the quarterback's input. In fact, it was the lowest completion percentage of his career.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Texans’ GM Nick Caserio said whether or not Houston drafts C.J. Stroud has nothing to do with the fact that the Ohio State QB is represented by David Mulugheta, the agent who represents Deshaun Watson. “Not a factor at all,” he said. Texans’ GM Nick Caserio said whether or not Houston drafts C.J. Stroud has nothing to do with the fact that the Ohio State QB is represented by David Mulugheta, the agent who represents Deshaun Watson. “Not a factor at all,” he said.

If he hopes to deliver his contract's worth, Watson will need to match his production of 2020 with a win-loss record from 2019 or better. In 2020, he threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. In 2019, he went 10-5.

Of course, if those two records mold in 2023, the next big test will be the playoffs. He's only won a single playoff game in his entire career.

