"Don't be thirsty" - Shannon Sharpe grills Floyd Mayweather's $20 million offer to NFL teams on behalf of Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has been a rather polarizing figure in the league for years. While his athletic ability on the field is beyond doubt, it's his actions off it which have thrown up major controversies.

Now a free agent, the wide receiver last played a down in the now infamous meltdown he had against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium. Taking off his gear and throwing his jersey into the stands, the wide receiver's decision to leave midway through a game saw the Buccaneers move swiftly and terminate his contract.

Though Brown is yet to find a new team for the 2022 NFL season, the wide receiver is getting support from some big guns in the industry. Recently, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. joined “The Pivot Podcast” and said that he was willing to give $20 million to any team willing to sign AB for next season.

The Recount Alt @therecountalt



“If they sign AB and AB go through the whole season, no problems at all, they got to give us $20 million. But if he mess up, then we got to give them $20 million.” On @thepivot , retired boxer @FloydMayweather offers a deal to any NFL team that signs free agent Antonio Brown:“If they sign AB and AB go through the whole season, no problems at all, they got to give us $20 million. But if he mess up, then we got to give them $20 million.” On @thepivot, retired boxer @FloydMayweather offers a deal to any NFL team that signs free agent Antonio Brown:“If they sign AB and AB go through the whole season, no problems at all, they got to give us $20 million. But if he mess up, then we got to give them $20 million.” https://t.co/lcYyo5voxs

This offer, though, was frowned upon by NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. The former tight end has followed Brown's career closely and had the following to say on an episode of Undisputed:

"Antonio Brown had $30 million. The Raiders had signed him...not to $20 million...they signed him to $30 million. And all he had to do was what?"

Floyd's offer comes with a caveat. If the wide receiver once again reverts to his antics, then Floyd's camp is willing to pay up $20 million as well. But all this only seems to be shenanigans to Sharpe, who believes Brown could have earned way more had he just played his game without any distractions:

"What Floyd is trying to bet he will do this time... behave. If he played like I know he could have played, he could have gotten another contract for $45 million. But he wanted to do things his way when he got enough money. Now he thinks about why everybody else is getting all his money and they won't give me this money."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport @brgridiron Antonio Brown posted this image of him in a Ravens uni Antonio Brown posted this image of him in a Ravens uni 👀 @brgridiron https://t.co/JJiW1SHJ7V

While the wide receiver has teased the idea of joining multiple teams, none have made a concrete offer so far. Something that Sharp feels is down to the player's temperament:

"Every team that looks like they want to sign a receiver, he's liking the tweet. I want to be a Raven. I want to play with the Cowboys. I want to play with the Packers. I want to play with Kansas City. Come on, bruh. Out here being thirsty. Let them call you... don't be thirsty."

Antonio Brown making push for Ravens deal

While Brown has been linked with multiple teams, the most solid interest seems to be coming from the Ravens. After the former All-Pro publicly stated that Ravens' Lamar Jackson is the next quarterback he wishes to play with, the franchise quarterback responded with a tweet looking eager to take on the former Buccaneers player's offer.

AB, for now, remains a free agent. His recent sightings with rapper Kanye West and interest in music has led many to believe that the wide receiver might be done playing in the NFL. But his recent tweets and comments make his desire to return to the NFL evident for all to see.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar