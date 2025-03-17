Shannon Sharpe hints Tom Brady may have overlooked signs of trouble in his past relationship

Shannon Sharpe has hinted at a few reasons that might have affected Tom Brady's past relationship. The former Broncos tight end player sat down with Andrew Schulz in the recent episode of his podcast uploaded on YouTube on Thursday.

During their conversation, Sharpe hinted that Brady might have overlooked something in his relationship, which could be the reason it did not work out. Speaking of Brady's relationship, Sharpe said (at 4:32):

"Maybe she wanted time. Maybe she wanted attention. I don’t know what she wanted. Tom seems to be happy. He’s moved on. Clearly, she’s moved on. But I think in the back of his mind, he’s like, "This was probably going on right in front of my face."

Tom Brady was previously married to Brazilian fashion model Gisele Bündchen. The couple were together for around 16 years, including their 13 years of marriage. However, they filed for divorce in October 2022, and following that, both of them have moved on in their lives.

Brady was reportedly linked with Irina Shayk after his divorce, meanwhile, Gisele moved ahead in her life and started dating Joaquim Valente. Bündchen and Valente have been together since June 2023, and last month, they even welcomed a baby together.

Shannon Sharpe explains money couldn't save Tom Brady's relationship

In the same podcast, Shannon Sharpe also talked about how Brady despite being one of the richest sports personalities in the world couldn't save his relationship. Brady has a net worth of $300 million (via Celebrity Net Worth).

Sharpe said (at 4:14):

"I think the thing is, with Tom, he’s probably thinking, "I got all this money, why does she need to do that?" No, he’s got all this money, and he still couldn’t keep his ex happy."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen met first on a blind date in 2006, and the couple soon started dating. They were together for three years and they got engaged in January 2009.

Just a month later, in February 2009, they tied the knot. The couple was blessed with two kids together.

They welcomed their first child, a son named Benjamin Rein Brady, in December 2009, and a daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, three years later in December 2012. However, their more than decade-long marriage ended in 2022.

