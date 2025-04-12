Shannon Sharpe lists one reason why Shedeur Sanders is a perfect fit for Saints

With the New Orleans Saints facing an uncertain quarterback future, former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe offered insight into why Shedeur Sanders may be eyeing the franchise as an ideal fit.
On Friday’s “Nightcap” episode, Sharpe highlighted the Saints’ offensive roster as a possible draw for Sanders, suggesting the Colorado quarterback has his sights set on New Orleans if he turns pro.
"I believe ideally he [Shedeur Sanders] would like to go to New Orleans. I believe that's where he would really like to go,” Sharpe said (TS - 00:40).
Co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson questioned the reasoning behind that preference, to which Sharpe replied by listing several offensive contributors.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
“Look at the receiver core they got. Chris Olave... Rasheed [Shaheed]... Then you have Juwan Johnson, I think that's the tight end. Alvin Kamara is still there,” Sharpe added.
The three-time Super Bowl champ’s comments align with a shifting quarterback landscape in New Orleans. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, veteran Derek Carr, signed in 2023 after being released by the Raiders, may miss the entire 2025 season due to a serious shoulder injury. That said, the Saints are now evaluating their options.
DraftKings Sportsbook moved New Orleans from +300 to -130 favorites to draft Shedeur Sanders with the No. 9 overall pick. Despite mixed scouting opinions, Sanders' production (4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2024) positions him as a legitimate option.
Meanwhile, veteran QB Aaron Rodgers has been floated as a short-term alternative. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio noted on Saturday that Rodgers may be monitoring injury situations and mentioned the Saints as a potential destination.
The Saints have Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler behind Carr. The franchise also hired Kellen Moore as head coach, signaling a possible rebuild phase.
Deion Sanders hints at Saints interest in Shedeur Sanders with cryptic emoji response
As speculation around Shedeur Sanders' draft destination builds, a recent social media interaction involving Deion Sanders has added further intrigue to the conversation.
The exchange took place after ESPN’s Louis Riddick, referring to New Orleans’ spot in the upcoming NFL Draft, posted on X:
“That 9th pick gonna be all kinds of interesting.”
Sanders replied to the tweet with the “eyes” emoji.
The Saints hold the No. 9 pick and are facing uncertainty at QB. Shedeur Sanders remains a projected first-round selection despite divided evaluations.
Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles