Shannon Sharpe lists one reason why Shedeur Sanders is a perfect fit for Saints

With the New Orleans Saints facing an uncertain quarterback future, former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe offered insight into why Shedeur Sanders may be eyeing the franchise as an ideal fit.

Ad

On Friday’s “Nightcap” episode, Sharpe highlighted the Saints’ offensive roster as a possible draw for Sanders, suggesting the Colorado quarterback has his sights set on New Orleans if he turns pro.

"I believe ideally he [Shedeur Sanders] would like to go to New Orleans. I believe that's where he would really like to go,” Sharpe said (TS - 00:40).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson questioned the reasoning behind that preference, to which Sharpe replied by listing several offensive contributors.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Look at the receiver core they got. Chris Olave... Rasheed [Shaheed]... Then you have Juwan Johnson, I think that's the tight end. Alvin Kamara is still there,” Sharpe added.

Ad

The three-time Super Bowl champ’s comments align with a shifting quarterback landscape in New Orleans. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, veteran Derek Carr, signed in 2023 after being released by the Raiders, may miss the entire 2025 season due to a serious shoulder injury. That said, the Saints are now evaluating their options.

DraftKings Sportsbook moved New Orleans from +300 to -130 favorites to draft Shedeur Sanders with the No. 9 overall pick. Despite mixed scouting opinions, Sanders' production (4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2024) positions him as a legitimate option.

Ad

Meanwhile, veteran QB Aaron Rodgers has been floated as a short-term alternative. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio noted on Saturday that Rodgers may be monitoring injury situations and mentioned the Saints as a potential destination.

The Saints have Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler behind Carr. The franchise also hired Kellen Moore as head coach, signaling a possible rebuild phase.

Deion Sanders hints at Saints interest in Shedeur Sanders with cryptic emoji response

As speculation around Shedeur Sanders' draft destination builds, a recent social media interaction involving Deion Sanders has added further intrigue to the conversation.

Ad

The exchange took place after ESPN’s Louis Riddick, referring to New Orleans’ spot in the upcoming NFL Draft, posted on X:

“That 9th pick gonna be all kinds of interesting.”

Sanders replied to the tweet with the “eyes” emoji.

Expand Tweet

The Saints hold the No. 9 pick and are facing uncertainty at QB. Shedeur Sanders remains a projected first-round selection despite divided evaluations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles