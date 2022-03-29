"I’m so disappointed because it’s US against US" - Shannon Sharpe livid with Will Smith over slapping Chris Rock during Oscars

The incident at this year’s Oscars between actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock was discussed by Shannon Sharpe on the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed.

On the Fox Sports 1 show, Sharpe said how he was disappointed since the incident involved two black performers:

"I would’ve came up out that tux. But I’m so disappointed because it’s US against US. And then he’s going to apologize to the Academy. F the Academy, he need to apologize to Chris Rock." - Shannon Sharpe via Twitter

He went on to say that Smith should have been livid when his wife, actress Jada Pinkett-Smith, openly talked about an entanglement on her Facebook show Red Table Talk:

"Will should’ve been pushed over the edge last year when Jada was at the Round Table talking about an entanglement. Go fight that dude. That’s the dude I’m looking for, who was all up in my house doing what I was supposed to be doing with my wife." - Shannon Sharpe via Twitter

During this year’s Oscars ceremony, Rock made this joke about Pinkett-Smith:

“Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”

It was a clear reference to her shaved head. In 2018, she revealed that she has alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

After the joke, her husband walked onto the stage and proceeded to slap Rock in front of the audience and the millions watching at home.

The next day, the actor apologized to the comedian via an Instagram post. Smith posted it to his 62 million followers on the social media platform, saying that a joke regarding his wife and her medical condition was too much for him emotionally:

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," he wrote. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. Violence in all forms is poisonous and destructive."

Rock Made a Joke About Pickett-Smith at the 2016 Oscars

Rock hosting the 88th Oscars in 2016

The comedian hosted the Oscars back in 2016 and made a joke about Smith’s wife. That year, she boycotted the ceremony because of a lack of diversity among the nominees that year.

He joked about equating her boycott to him and singer Rihanna in his opening monologue:

“Jada said she’s not coming, protest. I was like, ‘Isn’t she on a TV show?’ Jada’s going to boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited!”

Needless to say, the comedian made headlines once again this year, as he did six years ago at the Oscars.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

