Shannon Sharpe makes big admission on Dak Prescott's injury

Dak Prescott injured his thumb in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While he avoided disaster by being diagnosed with a non-season-ending injury, he is yet to return to the field. He has missed each of the last four games for the Dallas Cowboys. He is also reportedly unlikely to play in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Shannon Sharpe recently appeared on Undisputed and discussed the matter. Here's what he said:

"I believe Dak Prescott is healthy enough to grip the football, to spin the football, to go through his normal routine and play like he normally would play. I do believe Dak Prescott should be the starting quarterback. Whether or not Dr. Jerry Jones has seen enough, because you know Jerry is the only 'doctor' that matters."

Sharpe continued:

"I understand he can go to all these specialists and he can grip the ball like it's normal. Our Tom Rinaldi said that he shook his hand. He's like, 'Oh, how you like that grip?' Yep, I get all that, but only one man needs to matter, and he's the guy that talks every single day on his radio show or his television show."

Sharpe concluded:

"Look, I believe that the Eagles can score more than 17 points. And it seems to me the Cowboys are banking on like, 'our defense will keep you to 17 or fewer, and all we need to get to get to it's like 18-19 points and we could win this game.' But when you look at the Eagles, they have a very good defense also, and they have a very good scoring offense."

Sharpe seems to believe that Jerry Jones has decided that he doesn't want Dak Prescott to make his return for the Cowboys just yet. Even if he is healthy enough to do so.

The Dallas Cowboys dont need to Dak Prescott back from injury

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Cooper Rush has done an excellent job filling in as the starting quarterback as Prescott recovers from his thumb injury. Rush has started four games for the Cowboys this season, winning all four of them. He has thrown four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rush's relative success has allowed the Cowboys to be extremely patient with Prescott in his recovery process. They would be more anxious to get him back on the field if they were struggling, as they need to remain in playoff contention. Rush has stabilized the team in Prescott's absence, helping them achieve a 4-1 record this campaign.

Dak Prescott is now projected to miss at least one more game. Cooper Rush is expected to officially be named the starting quarterback in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles. As long as the Cowboys keep winning games, it's possible they will allow Rush to continue as the starting quarterback indefinitely. However, they insist the job belongs to Prescott as soon as he's healthy.

