"Is he responsible for this bull jive?" - Shannon Sharpe blasts Mike McCarthy's involvement with Dallas Cowboys' NFL draft selections

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was the topic of conversation for Shannon Sharpe while talking about Dallas’ 2022 NFL Draft. On the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed, Sharpe said that the draft for Dallas was terrible and that he thought that McCarthy would be more involved.

He also stated that the players drafted are a year or two away and will not be available this year. Here is what he said:

"That was a terrible draft. I thought they said Mike McCarthy was going to be heavily involved. Is he responsible for this bull jive? This was awful. If you take an offensive lineman, take the one out of Iowa, Tyler Lindenbaum."

He went on to say:

"They have not been able to run the football since Travis Frederick retired. They were strong up the middle. If you look at teams that could run the football, they are strong up the middle. Jerry says he wants guys that are available. Most of these guys are a year or two away. They're not going to be available for you this year. You've got guys on a project."

David Helman @HelmanDC Jerry Jones says that Mike McCarthy spent a lot of time in the War Room reminding people of the type of traits that are important in playoff football.



I think, that the Cowboys think, that they got big boy'ed by San Francisco, & a lot of these picks are trying to correct that.

In total, Dallas had nine draft picks, with two of those picks going for the offensive line. The team drafted offensive tackle Tyler Smith out of Tulsa in the first round and Matt Waletzko out of North Dakota.

An insight as to why McCarthy and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones went to the offensive line early on is because they lost two players from that line this offseason.

First, guard Conor Williams signed a two-year, $14,035,000 contract with the Miami Dolphins, which includes a $2,750,000 signing bonus, $8,535,000 guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $7,017,500.

D210SPORTS @D210S



"I think every prospect speaks for himself…I really like the way everything came together as far as putting the board together, and frankly, we were very disciplined and patient and stuck to our board." HC Mike McCarthy on what the #DallasCowboys accomplished Draft:

Also, tackle La’el Collins joined the Cincinnati Bengals on a three-year, $21 million-dollar contract. It includes a $5 million-dollar signing bonus, $5 million guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $7 million.

Dallas Cowboys Offensive Line in 2022

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith

Of the two offensive linemen drafted, Tyler Smith has the better shot of starting. He will likely start as a guard, as the two-time All-Pro Tyron Smith should be the starting left tackle. As for the right tackle position, second-year player Terence Steele is the frontrunner there.

To Sharpe’s point, maybe Tyler Smith is a year or two away from being a starter in the NFL. The Cowboys finished 12-5 last season before falling 17-23 to the San Francisco 49ers in the wildcard round. This season they are aiming to win the NFC East again and at least push deeper into the playoffs.

