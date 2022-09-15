"You have to be a sorry mofo to steal from the underserved" - Shannon Sharpe and NFL fans go nuclear at Brett Favre following latest revelations of welfare scheme scandal

Fox Sports' Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe has made his feelings known about Brett Favre's alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare funds scandal.

According to the allegations, Favre pocketed around $1 million between 2017 and 2018 for motivational speeches. But he did not deliver them.

Sharpe and Skip Bayless spoke about the topic on today's show and the Hall of Fame tight end did not mince his words when it came to the former Packers quarterback.

"The problem that I have with this situation, you got to be a sorry mofo to steal from the lowest of the low. Skip, Mississippi is the poorest state in our country, Brett Favre is taking from the underserved."

Sharpe added:

"This is what Favre text, 'If you were to pay me, is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much'. So if you gotta ask this question, 'Is there any way the media can find out', you already know you're doing something wrong. The mere fact you don't want anyone to know, so you know you're doing something wrong."

NFL fans blast Brett Favre over alleged involvement in welfare scandal

Brett Favre

When the text messages between the former Packers star and Nancy New (a non-profit founder) became public, as expected, NFL fans were quick to give their take on the situation. Many were happy that Sharpe used his national platform to call out the incident. Some others, though, condemned the former Packers quarterback.

It is clear that just about everyone on social media is in agreement and thinks along the same lines about the latest developments in this scandal. As Sharpe mentioned, the text messages look incredibly damning for Favre and it does not make for good reading.

Nancy New has already plead guilty to 13 felonies related to the fraud case. Phil Bryant, who is the Governor of Mississippi, allegedly helped the 52-year-old acquire the funds needed for the volleyball center and like Favre, has not been charged yet.

What has gotten most people offside is the fact that the money that was used ($77 million of it), was set aside to help the underserved people and families in the state.

Why the money was used is not known, but taking the money from those who desperately need it is not a good look at all.

