"Russell Wilson could have 33 kids, I don't care": Shannon Sharpe questions Broncos QB's priorities 

Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos have slumped to 0-2, stamping the year as a lost cause in the eyes of many. The offense has looked much better than last year, but it's not translating to wins after falling 33-35 to Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders.

Speaking on Club Shay Shay, NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe questioned the quarterback's priorities in the wake of the lumbering start to the year.

“I think he’s a phenomenal man, he’s a phenomenal husband. I’m just basing this off what I see. I don’t know what goes on in that man’s household. It could all be a lie. I don’t believe it is. But I’m not judging him on that."

He continued, demanding more from the quarterback:

“He could have 33 kids. I don’t care. I need you to play quarterback at a high level. And right now, it’s not getting done.”

Russell Wilson improves amid Denver Broncos' slower start than last year

Russell Wilson at Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos

After Week 2 in 2022, the Denver Broncos were 1-1. This year, the team is 0-2. However, Russell Wilson's stats are much improved this season. Last year, he threw for 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

This year, through two games, he's already had five touchdowns and one interception. However, one worrying number is getting the attention of fans.

While he was able to complete 79.4 percent of his throws in Week 1, he only completed 56.2 percent in Week 2.

The drop in completion percentage leaves him with an average of 68.2 percent this season. While the percentage is solid, fans would prefer to see a quarterback get there through consistent play.

Overall, the Denver Broncos QB's stats aside, the offense was able to move the ball better than they had in most games last year.

Rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. flashed in his second contest, earning two receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown. It was a far cry from last week, when he had two receptions for nine yards.

Still, the offense didn't maintain a consistent pace. Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and everyone else put up six points of offense in the second half, not including the flukey hail mary that ended up converting.

That said, the offense wasn't clutch in the end, either. After the converted touchdown, the team needed a two-point conversion to tie the game. They didn't get it.