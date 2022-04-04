"He's in a no-win situation" - Shannon Sharpe reacts to Deshaun Watson's future in Cleveland 

Now that Deshaun Watson is a Cleveland Brown, many have placed the AFC team at the top of Super Bowl calculations. However, many are still not happy with how the 26-year-old's introductory press conference played out.

Fox Sports Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe stated that Watson was in a no-win situation at his press conference with many people unhappy with what he said.

Sharpe stated:

"He's in a no-win situation. Because we ain’t hear him apologize. If he apologizes, everybody's gonna say, 'Well, see, I know he did something ... So he was in a no-win situation... But I love the way he went up there. It's good. He seemed very matter of fact. I don't know if they're true or not. At this present time, they're just allegations."

Sharpe continued:

"Just like I'm not willing to say because their allegations, he's guilty, just like people weren't willing to say because the grand jury did not indict him. He's innocent. That's what I'm ... that's where I'm at on that. Right? I'm Switzerland ... right down the middle."

Sharpe continued:

“But I don't really know what he was supposed to say. What could he have said that would say, You know what? I believe Deshaun. And this situation is is okay. There are certain people ... there's no matter what skill, he could go to court, and he can win all 22 civil settlements. And there will still be people saying, 'No, he did that.' That's just how we are society. If we don't get the outcome ... There has to be something seedy, there has to be something sinister about it.

Sharpe added:

"But with that being said, I really don't know what Deshaun Watson could have said that was going to appease people. They was like, 'Well, your people didn't talk to you about skill. Do you understand how this work? Yeah, I do. Y'all watch CSI? Do you watch Law and Order?' Deshaun Watson can't have his people go talk because they gonna say, 'you tampering. You're trying to intimidate or you're trying to bribe them.' So you know, oh, talk to you can't go talk to the accusers."

Deshaun Watson joined the Cleveland Browns in mammoth deal

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

The NFL community was rocked when the news came through that the 26-year-old signed with the Browns. The franchise had stated they were out of the Watson sweepstakes, only for the team to then turn around and sign him to a huge five-year, $230 million deal, all of which was guaranteed.

WCVB-TV Boston @WCVB WOW. Deshaun Watson is expected to be traded from the Texans to the Cleveland Browns, where he's expected to sign a 5-year, $230 million FULLY GUARANTEED contract, setting a new NFL record. Thoughts #PatsNation WOW. Deshaun Watson is expected to be traded from the Texans to the Cleveland Browns, where he's expected to sign a 5-year, $230 million FULLY GUARANTEED contract, setting a new NFL record. Thoughts #PatsNation? https://t.co/Gqz5jSDjHg

In signing the former Texans star, the Browns now have a star quarterback to complement their talented roster. The possibility of the league suspending him is still there, so the Browns may be without him for a stretch next season.

In any case, Cleveland has landed a superstar and will be hoping that the former Clemson star is the guy to bring the Lombardi trophy to a franchise that has struggled for success for years.

Edited by Windy Goodloe