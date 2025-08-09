"Shannon Sharpe really takin the ESPN job loss hard" - Antonio Brown takes wild shot at HOF TE 10 days after Disney network firing

Antonio Brown didn't miss an opportunity to take a shot at now-former ESPN host Shannon Sharpe.Brown reposted a video on his X account of a naked man going crazy on a train. The man was eventually subdued by the passengers. Brown shared the video and captioned it, &quot;Shannon Sharpe really takin’ the ESPN job loss hard….&quot;Sharpe was involved in a sexual assault and battery lawsuit, which he eventually settled. While he was dealing with the legal issues, Sharpe stepped away from his broadcasting position with ESPN to focus on the matter, as well as be with his family.This wasn't the only lawsuit Sharpe has had to deal with. He and Chad Ochocinco were faced with a defamation lawsuit by a woman named Jimalita Tillman.Tillman sued the pair over comments they made about her on their podcast, Nightcap. Tillman suggested that the comments were “false and defamatory” when commenting on a video of Usher feeding her cherries during one of his concerts.The suit was eventually dismissed with prejudice by the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Illinois. Sharpe recently took part in his brother Sterling Sharpe's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony.Antonio Brown evading arrest warrant for attempted murderNBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta Hawks - Source: ImagnSharpe isn't the only one dealing with legal issues as of late. Antonio Brown has an arrest warrant out for him in Florida for attempted murder. According to reports, Brown fired off gunshots after an event in Miami when a skirmish broke out. Brown took a gun from a security guard and fired shots at the victim, who suffered a graze wound to the neck.Brown was initially detained but eventually released without charge. The incident occurred in May, and the warrant was issued in June, which allows for a $10,000 bond upon arrest. However, Brown has fled the United States and is believed to be in Dubai. He has remained very active on social media and has even suggested he eventually plans to return to the United States.Despite this, Brown has not given a timeframe for his planned return. Brown is no stranger to legal issues, as he has dealt with numerous ones over the past several years. Of course, this latest attempted murder charge appears to be the most serious of them all.It remains to be seen if Brown ultimately does return to the United States to confront the warrant.