Shannon Sharpe has never been a Baker Mayfield fan. During his previous stint on Undisputed, he used to get into many a debate with his co-host Skip Bayless, who is definitely a supporter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

So, when the player gave him reason to dish out some grief, Shannon Sharpe did not hold back. The Buccaneers lost to the the Detroit Lions 20-6 and Baker Mayfield had an atrocious game.

He had 19 completions in 37 attempts, with a completion percentage of just 51.4 precent. As the scoreline advises, he did not have a single touchdown pass. He also had an interception, which brought his passer rating down to 56.8.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The NFL Hall-of-Famer turned NFL commenter did not hold back with his thoughts. He said that not only was the Buccaneers quarterback bad today but when all is said and done, he believes others will join him in agreeing with his analysis. He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter,

What was the final score of Bucs/Lions gm? Over time, I’ll be proven right about Baker to use a British term. He’s nothing more than a “commoner”

Expand Tweet

Baker Mayfield not the only quarterback Shannon Sharpe was right about

Shannon Sharpe got a lot of grief this week for calling out yet another quarterback. Prior to today, the San Francisco 49ers were undefeated this season. Their starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, had yet to lose a regular season game. And he had been feted as a potentially great quarterback.

But the Hall-of-Famer was having none of it and said that he did not agree that the 49ers player was elite. Instead, he called him a system quarterback. He got into back and forth with many people on social media who did not agree with his take.

But in many ways, he was proved right today as the 49ers lost to the Cleveland Browns. He did have a touchdown pass but also had an interception to go with it. He completed just 12 of his 27 passes for a horrendous 44.4 percent completion rate. He was sacked three times for a loss of 18 yards and ended up with a passer rating of 55.3.

It seems that someone, who has played with a great quarterback like John Elway with the Denver Broncos, knows how to evaluate whether a player is elite or not. And if indeed that is true, then it is not good news for Baker Mayfield, of whom Shannon Sharpe has been relentlessly critical even before today.