Sports commentator Shannan Sharpe has recently partnered up with Fox Sports' radio host and sports personality, Colin Cowherd.

Sharpe announced the news on August 23 on X, saying that he would be bringing his podcast, 'Club Shay Shay' to Cowherd's platform. This comes after Sharpe and Fox Sports mutually agreed to part ways following his tenure on Undipsuted, with co-host Skip Bayless.

Sharpe made the following announcement on Wednesday:

"I have great news for you. We're in business together bro. I've decided to bring Club Shay Shay over and partner with you [Cowherd]. When we first started, you said, 'hey, give me an opportunity, hear what everyone else has to say,' and I listened to everybody, but I felt The Volume was the best place for me."

Cowherd was more than happy to hear the news. He compared Sharpe's arrival to Peyton Manning-like acquisition.

"I feel like I landed Peyton Manning in Denver. The commitment I watched you make as a former pro athlete who's got his money, who's got his legacy. To get up at four in the morning, I'd come in on the elevator to see a great pro athlete commit to the process of the grind. And that's what this is, it is a grind."

NFL fans react to Shannon Sharpe leaving Skip Bayless for The Volume and First Take

NFL fans were happy that Sharpe landed a deal with Colin Cowherd and The Volume. They were also quick to troll Skip Bayless.

Here's how fans reacted:

Could Shannon Sharpe officially announce his arrival to ESPN on Thursday, August 24?

Shannon Sharpe during SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 1

Shannon Sharpe has officially announced his move to partner up with Colin Cowherd and The Volume.

According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel's report last week, Sharpe would be joining ESPN First Take with Stephen A. Smith. Sharpe also hinted at a possible announcement on his X account earlier this week.

"I've got some real, real big news dropping tomorrow and Thursday. You don't want to miss this."

Sharpe and ESPN's expected partnership has yet to be announced and maybe Sharpe will break the news tomorrow.

