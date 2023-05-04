Aaron Rodgers appears to have smiled more in the last two weeks than in the last two years after his trade to the New York Jets. He's been spotted at practice and at several venues.

In comments made on the Pat McAfee Show via Undisputed, the quarterback claimed he was "pinching himself." Here's how he put it:

"Everything's new and exciting and fun. I'm just pinching myself a lot of days. I can't believe it's real sometimes. It's been a dream for sure, just to be here. Definitely feel energized to be in the building."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Aaron Rodgers reach the playoffs in 2023?

Shannon Sharpe cast the comments in a new light, essentially calling them fake. Here's how he put it:

"I get it. You're in a new environment, you want to show the fans, the organization that you're really excited about being there. This is a great opportunity. New system. I get an opportunity to learn. I'm reinvigorated."

Harrison Glaser @NYJetsTFMedia 🏻



He’s committed



He wants another ring



LET’S GO

I just LOVE how much Aaron Rodgers has been around during #Jets voluntary workouts since he’s signedHe’s committedHe wants another ringLET’S GO I just LOVE how much Aaron Rodgers has been around during #Jets voluntary workouts since he’s signed 🙏🏻He’s committedHe wants another ringLET’S GO 😤😤✈️ https://t.co/84RdQcYb3e

He continued, changing his tone:

"Stop this. Nobody dreams of playing for the Jets outside of Long Island. If you live in Long Island, you dream of playing for the Jets everywhere else with in the country, you rather play for the Giants or anybody. So stop this."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Jets get:

Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).



Packers get:

Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. Trade compensation, per sources:Jets get:Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).Packers get:Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. Trade compensation, per sources:Jets get:🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).Packers get:🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. https://t.co/Q2vUMfyZGH

How does Shannon Sharpe's opinion on Aaron Rodgers differ from other pundits?

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

It seems that the majority of talk shows floating around the television airwaves cannot say enough good things about the quarterback and his new team. Since the trade went down, numerous talking heads have endorsed the quarterback to have a big season. At worst, some expressed some nervousness, but not enough to change their predictions.

However, Shannon Sharp's tone has cut through the sea of positivity like a lightsaber through butter. Aaron Rodgers will hope to prove the professional Skip Bayless debator wrong this season. In order to do so, he'll need to overcome Josh Allen and the explosive Buffalo Bills, Tua Tagovailoa, and Bill Belichick.

Assuming he does that, he will need to likely go toe-to-toe with Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, and others. Will No. 8 get the team above .500 for the first time since 2015?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes