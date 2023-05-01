In direct contrast to his time in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers hasn't been incognito since arriving in New York. In just the last week, he's been spotted at multiple sports events. Now, one NFL analyst is hoping Rodgers broadens his horizons with an appearance at the Met Gala in New York City.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Jamie Erdahl urged the quarterback to show up at the event wearing some of the latest fashion trends. Here's how she put it:

"I really, really hope he shows up at the Met Gala tonight... They're wearing Kim Kardashian, they're wearing Chanel all over New York City in the days leading up to the Met Gala. I really hope he goes. It kind of seems like a thing he would do, just dripping in Chanel, and just clean. That is New York. That is New York."

Aaron Rodgers hopes to end 2023 season in style

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

While he's getting calls to start his time in New York in style, the quarterback is also hoping to get some bling by the end of the year, namely in the form of a Super Bowl ring. He would be the third quarterback in the history of the league to win a ring with two different franchises.

Of course, that's not all he wants to do. With Brett Favre setting the bar comfortably low in his lone year with the organization, No. 8 likely wants to destroy his former mentor's accomplishments with the team. Favre threw for 22 touchdowns and as many interceptions and went 9-7.

If Aaron Rodgers can win ten games and throw for more than a 1:1 ratio, it will be almost impossible for anyone to make an argument against the quarterback in a comparison.

