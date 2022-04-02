"This is the ultimate cancel culture" - Shannon Sharpe doesn't see Colin Kaepernick getting another opportunity in the NFL

Colin Kaepernick and his exile from the NFL are perhaps among the most talked-about incidents in league history.

In 2016, the then San Francisco 49ers quarterback kneeled during the US national anthem before games, protesting police brutality and racial injustice. Following the 2016 season, he was released and has not been sighted in the NFL since.

Fox Sports Undisputed co-host and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe believes that the 34-year-old will not get another chance in the league due to the NFL owners' being firm on their thoughts on what Kaepernick did back in 2016.

Sharpe said:

"They tried that (NFL workout) was supposed to be what, Flowery Branch somewhere in Atlanta, and then they moved to a high school, to a high school near the air, out near the airport. I just don't see it happening. Skip. I don't see it happening.

Sharpe added that the league has made up its mind to keep Kaepernick out:

"This is the ultimate cancel culture. They've made it up in their mind. Like I said, I understand the landscape. And some of these issues, how they've changed. We see a lot of protests, you know... these 32 owners, they ain’t budging."

Colin Kaepernick working out in hope of an NFL lifeline

The 34-year-old at his NFL Workout

Despite being out of the league for six years, the 34-year-old is still hopeful that an NFL team will call and give him another opportunity in the league. Not playing for that length of time is not ideal for someone trying to make it back into the league, but Kaepernick is leaving no stone unturned.

The former 49er posts his workout videos in different locations on his social media channels and has even thrown to current NFL receiver and Seattle Seahawk Tyler Lockett and his brother.

So far, it appears the videos have not changed the minds of NFL teams, but that has not stopped Kaepernick. His talent is undeniable, and as Skip Bayless alluded to, he is better than Drew Lock, who is currently with the Seahawks.

Quincy Avery @QuincyAvery Had the opportunity to hit the field with @Kaepernick7 I also get the opportunity to work with a ton of NFL quarterbacks and with his talent he should have him on an NFL roster. Had the opportunity to hit the field with @Kaepernick7 I also get the opportunity to work with a ton of NFL quarterbacks and with his talent he should have him on an NFL roster. https://t.co/x1wtbPg9qd

Having taken the San Francisco 49ers to multiple NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl appearance during his career, Kaepernick has the experience and talent that some teams would be crying out for.

It is hoped that an NFL team will call and offer him a lifeline, but as Shannon Sharpe stated, it likely won't happen.

However, there is still time for the free-agent quarterback to have another stint in the league. He just needs a team to take that chance.

