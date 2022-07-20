"Broken ribs and punctured lung" - Shannon Sharpe sees no way back for Rob Gronkowski in the NFL

Rob Gronkowski retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL last month for the second time. He initially called it a career for the 2019 season with the possibility of being traded to the Detroit Lions on the table. He then returned to the league in 2020 to reunite with Tom Brady and win the Super Bowl in the same campaign.

With Brady himself unretiring this past March after spending a month in retirement, many believe that Rob Gronkowski could soon follow suit.

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed with Skip and Shannon closed the door on Grownkowski returning to the NFL. He cited numerous injuries as to the reason why:

“Gronk seemed pretty certain in his comments last week that he was done, he said his body has gone through, especially he spoke about his broken ribs and the punctured lungs, he’s never been shot but he could imagine that’s what it felt like."

He continued:

"The litany of injuries that he’s suffered not only in the NFL but also in college and I think the longer he’s out, the harder it is to comeback. Gronk is enjoying his life and I don’t think Gronk is gonna be out there running and lifting... For me, my mind is set, I believe Gronk is done.”

As far as Sharpe can see, Gronkowski has finished with the NFL. Though everything Sharpe said rings true, Gronkowski's love of the game could still change his mind.

Rob Gronkowski said he is committed to retirement

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus thought the Patriots legend would come out of retirement if Tom Brady came calling. Gronkowski seemed to pour water on that while speaking at a Boston event. He said that the business world interests him more than risking getting injured again:

“I’m done with football. Love the game. Love the game. And definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me. But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world and the business ventures. Just seeing what’s out there and where I can, you know, find my place.”

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss Rob Gronkowski on his transition from football to business, and declaring he will remain retired even if Tom Brady calls … this morning at @iceshakerbottle event in Boston. Rob Gronkowski on his transition from football to business, and declaring he will remain retired even if Tom Brady calls … this morning at @iceshakerbottle event in Boston. https://t.co/8pHAOufklX

If Rob Gronkowski wants to return to the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay doesn't have much in the way of cap space following the signing of Akiem Hicks. Hicks is another former Patriots teammate of Tom Brady. But for Gronkowski, it's likely that the Buccaneers would find a way.

With under two months until the season kicks off, we won't have long to wait until we find out.

