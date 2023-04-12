"My first college girlfriend looked just like his college girlfriend”- Shannon Sharpe shares hilarious obsession with older brother Sterling Sharpe

Fox Sports' "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe has made no secret of just how much he loves his older brother, Sterling Sharpe. Both brothers played in the NFL and were incredible at what they did on the field.

Shannon has regularly told audiences what his life was like growing up and that the main father figure in his life (Shannon's father and grandfather died when he was young) was Sterling, who was three years older than him.

On the "New Height's podcast" with Travis and Jason Kelce, Sharpe detailed how much he wanted to be like his big brother, so much so that his college girlfriend looked the same as Sterling's.

“I went everywhere he went, I wore every number that he wore," Sharpe said. "I wanted to be just like my brother. I mean, my first college girlfriend looked just like his college girlfriend. Oh, yeah, yeah. I mean, I'm talking about from the hairstyle, from the way she was built, her skin complexion, her teeth, they were exact, and I didn't even think about it.

"I didn't even think about it until I brought her home and my sister, she like, ‘That girl looks just like Tammy,’ which was my brother’s girlfriend.”

Shannon Sharpe and Sterling were incredible football players

Super Bowl XLV: Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 2011 class enshrinees

Both played different positions, with Shannon a tight end and Sterling a wide receiver. Looking at the statistics from both, they were eye-popping.

Starting with Shannon Sharpe, he is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, finishing with 10,060 receiving yards and 62 touchdowns in 14 seasons, and was an eight-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion.

Now to Sterling. He didn't play as long as Shannon as he played just seven years for the Green Bay Packers.

Sterling surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in five seasons and was a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro before a neck injury cut short his career.

Both Shannon Sharpe and Sterling were incredible athletes, and we may never get tired of hearing the old stories of the brothers growing up.

