Yesterday (Feb. 25), a video of Cam Newton went viral on social media platforms. A group of people attacked the former Carolina Panthers quarterback at a 7-on-7 camp in Atlanta.

The group that attacked Newton were members of TopShelfPerformace (TSP). TSP is an under-18 7v7 football development program. Despite being outnumbered, Newton de-escalated the situation and was able to avoid further altercation.

Shannon Sharpe recently talked about the incident with Chad Ochocino and he was pretty upset by the group of people that attacked Newton.

Sharpe said:

"I just hate it… that's viral and you know what people that don't look like us saying ‘We ain't got to do nothing. Cam is solid, I was just on Fourth and One a couple of weeks ago, Cam is a big a** man and he showed incredible restraint."

Ochocinco laid emphasis on the family of those kids and asked the parents to keep them in check. He said:

“They are kids and I'm not sure what was said but again parents and coaches, you got to be able to get a hold on your kids man.”

Cam Newton could have easily hurt those kids, but he avoided throwing his hands at them; otherwise, the situation could have gotten worse. Sharpe said no one cares about the situation because Newton did not fight back, but if he had punched someone there, the former NFL MVP would have faced significant backlash.

New video emerges of man who attacked Cam Newton

Apparently one of the men who attacked Cam Newton yesterday called out the NFL star earlier. In a video that has recently resurfaced on social media, the man said this about Newton:

"Can't hide the film... Non-throwing a** Atlanta hero quarterback, cannot beat me."

So far, Newton has not spoken about the incident, but given how active he is with his podcast these days, everyone can expect an update on the situation soon.

The growing differences between TSP and C1N might have led to this incident. TSP is currently internally working on ways to find a situation and they released a statement as well.

