What is TSP crew? Cam Newton's viral fight in Atlanta sparks questions from fans 

Cam Newton has become viral for brawling against the TSP Crew in Atlanta, Georgia. When the news broke out, football fans had a universal question: What is TSP Crew? Here are some tweets about the same thought.

While a fight broke out between Cam Newton and the TSP Crew, the motive behind the brawl remains uncertain. It’s also unclear if Newton was trying to break up the fight or if he was the target. What’s definitive, though, is that TSP Crew is the rival of Newton’s 7-on-7 football team in a recent tournament in Atlanta.

What is TSP Crew?

Housing developer Jorie Aulston revealed its meaning while commenting he had fun seeing people trying to figure out what TSP Crew meant.

TopShelf Performance’s official Instagram bio says they are an under-18 7v7 football development program. Aside from IG, they also have accounts on TikTok, YouTube (only one video uploaded), and X (formerly Twitter).

Cam Newton was in Atlanta because his C1N football team participated in the We Ball Sports 7-on-7 football tournament. TopShelf Performance is one of their competitors.

TJ Brown is TopShelf’s CEO and head coach. He runs TSP with wide receivers coaching specialist Steph Brown, who worked with Kansas City Chiefs wideouts like Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman Jr. Therefore, he contributed to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 58 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

Coincidentally, TopShelf’s tagline reads “This Sh*t Personal.” However, it’s uncertain if their beef with the former NFL Most Valuable Player was personal. Likewise, there’s no official word from the Atlanta police about the brawl.

Will Cam Newton play in the NFL again?

Despite being a former league MVP, Cam Newton has been out of the NFL since 2021 after he went 0-5 as a starter in his second stint with the Carolina Panthers.

The brawl against the TSP Crew won’t help his cause for an NFL return, even if he signified that he’s willing to be the backup of certain quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Aaron Rodgers, among others.

But if he does get another shot in the NFL, this brawl against the TSP Crew could merit a suspension.

Newton finished his career with a 59.9 completion percentage for 32,282 passing yards, 194 touchdowns, and 123 interceptions. However, he’s more dangerous in the open field while clutching the ball, as proven by his 75 rushing touchdowns, the most among quarterbacks.

Aside from being the 2015 NFL MVP, he earned one First Team All-Pro and three Pro Bowl selections.