Shannon Sharpe sounds off on Giants’ terrible O-line after Daniel Jones’ injury in Week 5

The New York Giants fell to the Miami Dolphins today 31-16, and quarterback Daniel Jones left the game early as he suffered a neck injury in the fourth quarter.

Jones struggled in the loss, completing 14 out of 20 passes for 119 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

New York's offensive line struggled today, as the Dolphins recorded seven sacks in the victory. This caused sports analyst Shannon Sharpe to lash out on social media, calling out the Giants' offensive line for not protecting their quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don’t think Daniel Jones is a good QB. But when his offensive line is worse at pass blocking than he is at quarterbacking, you get a match made in hell. If Jones can finish the season upright behind that OL, that might be worth 40 mil alone #NFLSunday #Dolphins #Giants."

Shannon Sharpe calling out Giants offensive line.

It's also worth noting that Jones missed six games during the 2021 season due to a neck injury suffered that the New York Giants were quiet about.

The Giants have now lost to the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, and the Seattle Seahawks.

New York Giants and Daniel Jones are 1-4 with loss to Miami Dolphins and don't seem like a playoff team

Tyrod Taylor during the New York Giants v Miami Dolphins

Heading into the 2023-24 season, many viewed the New York Giants as a playoff team and a potential contender. They finished last season with a 9-7-1 record and made the playoffs as a wildcard team.

Through five games this season, the Giants are off to a 1-4 start and look disastrous. Their lone victory this season came against the Arizona Cardinals when they overcame a 21-point second-half deficit.

The Eagles are currently 4-0 and the Dallas Cowboys are 3-1, and it looks like the Giants' only chance of making the playoffs would be as a wildcard team.

The Giants have one of the toughest schedules remaining. They still have to face the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, and the Philadelphia Eagles twice.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Shannon Sharpe and H/T Sportskeeda