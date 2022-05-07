Shannon Sharpe has strong words for Antonio Brown supporters after comments on Colin Kaepernick

Shannon Sharpe is furious at Antonio Brown for doing to Colin Kaepernick, allegedly, what many fans accuse him of doing: put another man of color down to boost one's own profile.

Sharpe held nothing back on FS1's Undisputed with Skip & Shannon, accusing the former Buccaneers and current free agent wideout of being jealous of everything Kaepernick currently has.

"This is laughable. I want to know where all those AB supporters are now. Every time I say something about AB, you say, 'Shannon Sharpe, you are putting another black man down'. So what would you call what AB is doing currently? Colin Kaepernick did nothing to Antonio Brown. What I speak about is Antonio Brown's behavior and his antics and how it's costing him money, but you and he blame everybody else. What he wants is what Colin Kaepernick got."

Sharpe went on to name numerous things that Brown could be jealous of, from his endorsement deals to the content created about Kaepernick's journey back to the NFL.

He also rubbed Brown's release in his face, giving him an 'I told ya so' about his behavior costing him his roster spot in Tampa.

"Colin Kaepernick got Nike. Colin Kaepernick got a documentary. Colin Kaepernick has people still writing favorable articles about him. He wants to know why does (Kaepernick) get all of that? He's trash, anyway. Really, AB? That's what he cannot understand. And I kept telling you, they're going to tolerate you until they can replace you. That's when any situation, any relationship, any job. The moment they find someone that can do as adequate of a job as you're gone, AB."

Antonio Brown had ripped Colin Kaepernick as a phony

Antonio Brown says that Kaepernick took the money and ran, accepting endorsement deals and movie offers without giving back to the community he speaks for.

"Kaepernick did all that and took the money and then got the commercial. We don't see Kaepernick outside. Where he at? I ain't never seem him outside. He already took the money, all that's Kap. We ain't respecting that, bro. You took the money, the commercials. We don't see you outside. We don't see him in the hood. He don't do nothing."

Brown also referred to Kaepernick as 'trash' and said he 'don't wanna play'. What provoked the Brown to speak out is unclear, but he has likely gained plenty of fans for speaking against the polarizing former 49ers signal-caller.

On the flip side, he's alienated another group entirely. That includes Sharpe, though the two have a history of going back-and-forth dating back more than half a decade.

